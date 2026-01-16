Twenty Minnesota high school wrestlers to remember from the past 25 years

Since we’ve done other historical lists of the top high school athletes in the past quarter century, I decided to compile one to recognize wrestlers.

Like all such lists, the names at the top are often easier to determine than those further down. And with the exponential growth of girls wrestling, we couldn’t possibly overlook them.

There will be some disputes and some disagreements. That’s a given in this type of endeavor. That’s expected.

The truth is the primary reason for doing a list like this (wrestlers who graduated and competed between 2000 and 2025) is to encourage the sharing of opinions. And, of course, talk a little rasslin’.

Boys

in alphabetical order

Mitch Bengtson, St. Cloud Apollo: A four-time state titlist (2009-11, 2013), Bengtson at one point owned the state record for consecutive victories with 179. His streak was broken in the Class 3A, 126-pound final in 2012. Bengtson finished his career 265-6 with a state-record-tying 195 pins.

Brady Berge, Kasson-Mantorville: Arguably the better of Kasson-Mantorville’s remarkable wrestling Berge brothers, Brady compiled a career record of 282-5 and won four state championships. He likely would have won five state titles and finished as the winningest wrestler in state history if he had not been sidelined by a broken leg during the 2015-16 season.

Mark Hall, Apple Valley: Hall is the only six-time individual state champion state history. An enviable amalgam of strength, speed and agility, Hall finished with a career record of 277-4, with 189 pins between 2011 and 2016.