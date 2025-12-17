In 2022, the Athena Invitational girls wrestling tournament started with 86 competitors. Last Saturday, the number of wrestlers participating neared 600.

The event has grown into the largest girls wrestling tournament in the state, said Tom Schmidt, the head coach of Hopkins’ girls wrestling program and founder of the Athena Invitational.

“My daughter was the only wrestler, so I wanted to create a tournament where she could compete with other girls, and have an experience that matched what the boys have,” Schmidt said.