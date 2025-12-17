Skip to main content
Video: Growth in girls wrestling highlighted as hundreds hit the mats at Hopkins

The Athena Invitational drew 578 girls wrestlers from 65 different teams.

Ten mats line the floor of the Royals Athletic Center in Minnetonka for the fourth annual Athena Invitational girls wrestling tournament hosted by Hopkins. (Alicia Tipcke)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

In 2022, the Athena Invitational girls wrestling tournament started with 86 competitors. Last Saturday, the number of wrestlers participating neared 600.

The event has grown into the largest girls wrestling tournament in the state, said Tom Schmidt, the head coach of Hopkins’ girls wrestling program and founder of the Athena Invitational.

“My daughter was the only wrestler, so I wanted to create a tournament where she could compete with other girls, and have an experience that matched what the boys have,” Schmidt said.

Girls wrestling officially became a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport in 2021. Inside the Royals Athletic Center in Minnetonka for the Athena Invitational, 10 mats covered the floor for the fourth-annual tournament hosted by Hopkins.

“It’s so exciting to have 10 mats for just girls wrestling,” said Josie Kurasz, a junior wrestler for St. Michael-Albertville. “It’s such a different change because usually you only see guys having that many mats.”

