Girls wrestling officially became a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport in 2021. Inside the Royals Athletic Center in Minnetonka for the Athena Invitational, 10 mats covered the floor for the fourth-annual tournament hosted by Hopkins.
“It’s so exciting to have 10 mats for just girls wrestling,” said Josie Kurasz, a junior wrestler for St. Michael-Albertville. “It’s such a different change because usually you only see guys having that many mats.”
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.
