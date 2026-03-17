Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Sydney Friedly

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • girls basketball

The junior guard scored 24 points to help the Red Knights defeat top-seeded Stewartville 75-63 in the Class 3A championship game.

Friedly scored 16 of her points in the second half as the Red Knights earned their fourth consecutive Class 3A state title. She scored 10 of her second-half points during her team’s 12-4 run midway through the second half. Friedly was 3-for-6 from three-point range in the second half and 5-for-11 for the game.

“Sydney is one of the most competitive girls I’ve ever coached,” Red Knights coach Tim Ellefson said. “She will do whatever is required to win a game.”

Friedly, who averaged 13.4 points per game this season, scored 15 points in the Red Knights’ victory over Rock Ridge in the quarterfinals and 13 points in their semifinal victory over Marshall.

Friedly, who was the setter on the Red Knights volleyball team that was the Class 3A runner-up to Marshall in November, went 7-for-14 from the field in the championship.

Max Iversen

Maple Grove • boys basketball

The 6-3 senior, who has signed with North Dakota State, had 28 points and six rebounds as the Crimson defeated Osseo 73-61 for the Class 4A, Section 5 title. Iversen, who is averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game, is 11th in the state with 94 three-pointers made.