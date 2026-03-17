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Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Sydney Friedly, Max Iversen, Tyler Forrest, Lexie Nicolai, Amisha Ramlall, Olivia Schieffert and Christian Wiggins landed the spots this week.

Clockwise from top left: Amisha Ramlall, Rosemount girls basketball; Sydney Friedly, Benilde-St. Margaret's girls basketball; Olivia Schieffert, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's girls basketball; Christian Wiggins, Wayzata boys basketball; Tyler Forrest, Chaska boys basketball; Lexie Nicolai, Providence Academy girls basketball; Max Iversen, Maple Grove boys basketball. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Sydney Friedly

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • girls basketball

The junior guard scored 24 points to help the Red Knights defeat top-seeded Stewartville 75-63 in the Class 3A championship game.

Friedly scored 16 of her points in the second half as the Red Knights earned their fourth consecutive Class 3A state title. She scored 10 of her second-half points during her team’s 12-4 run midway through the second half. Friedly was 3-for-6 from three-point range in the second half and 5-for-11 for the game.

“Sydney is one of the most competitive girls I’ve ever coached,” Red Knights coach Tim Ellefson said. “She will do whatever is required to win a game.”

Friedly, who averaged 13.4 points per game this season, scored 15 points in the Red Knights’ victory over Rock Ridge in the quarterfinals and 13 points in their semifinal victory over Marshall.

Friedly, who was the setter on the Red Knights volleyball team that was the Class 3A runner-up to Marshall in November, went 7-for-14 from the field in the championship.

Max Iversen

Maple Grove • boys basketball

The 6-3 senior, who has signed with North Dakota State, had 28 points and six rebounds as the Crimson defeated Osseo 73-61 for the Class 4A, Section 5 title. Iversen, who is averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game, is 11th in the state with 94 three-pointers made.

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Tyler Forrest

Chaska • boys basketball

The junior guard had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hawks hold on for a 62-59 victory over Prior Lake in the Class 4A, Section 2 championship game. The victory was the 22nd in a row for the Hawks, who started the season 3-4. The win gave Chaska its first section title since 2017.

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Lexie Nicolai

Providence Academy • girls basketball

Nicolai played a key role for the Lions, who earned their fifth consecutive Class 2A state title. In a 95-60 victory over Duluth Marshall in the championship game, the 6-0 junior had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Nicolai had a combined 10 points and 23 rebounds in the Lions’ state tournament victories over Norwood Young America and Perham

Amisha Ramlall

Rosemount • girls basketball

Ramlall, who has committed to play for the Gophers, had 20 points and eight assists to help Rosemount edge Hopkins, 63-62, in the Class 4A state championship game. Ramlall, a 5-11 junior guard, was 7-for-10 from the field and scored 15 points in the second half as the Irish rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to earn their first state championship.

Olivia Schieffert

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s • girls basketball

The 5-9 sophomore scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half as the Knights defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl 80-63 in the Class 1A state championship. Schieffert was 10-of-15 from the field as the Knights earned their first state title. For the season, Schieffert averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 63% from the field.

Christian Wiggins

Wayzata • boys basketball

The 6-5 senior scored 30 points to lead Wayzata to a 105-70 victory over Hopkins in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game. Wiggins, an Iowa State recruit, scored 22 points in the first half as the Trojans opened a 22-point lead at halftime. Wiggins became the program’s all-time leading scorer while the Trojans earned their sixth consecutive section title.

Nominate an athlete: Nominate a student-athlete for consideration by emailing us at varsity@startribune.com

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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