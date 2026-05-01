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Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour: Mariah Anderson shines for United South Central softball

Mariah Anderson pitched a complete shutout with 19 strikeouts and hit a single for USC as it hosted Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the first stop of the tour.

Mariah Anderson helped United South Central to the 2025 Class 1A state title. The Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour stopped by a game to watch as she and the Rebels seek another state championship. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Nolan Newberg

Strictly Minnesota, for Strib Varsity

For the first stop of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour, we drove two hours from Minneapolis to a small city in Minnesota that’s less than 20 miles away from the Iowa border. Why, you might ask? To watch one of the greatest pitchers in Minnesota high school softball history, Minnesota State Mankato commit Mariah Anderson.

Anderson is on pace to set the state all-time record for strikeouts, and it quickly became clear to me why this is the case. I knew her fastball reaches up to 63 mph, but seeing it in person really emphasizes the little reaction time hitters have at the plate. It takes a blink of an eye for her pitch to reach the catcher’s mitt. That’s not even mentioning her nasty off-speed pitches, which make her even more difficult to hit.

In United South Central’s game Thursday, April 30, against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, we watched Anderson pitch a complete shutout with 19 strikeouts and hit a single as well. It takes just one inning of watching Anderson pitch to realize how elite she truly is, and I’m excited to see how she finishes up her senior year.

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Strictly x Strib Varsity

The story and video here are part of a partnership between Strictly Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity brand. Learn more about this partnership here.

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Nolan Newberg

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