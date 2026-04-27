Strib Varsity is continuing its partnership with Strictly Minnesota this spring to showcase more of the state’s best high school athletes and teams in sports Strictly has never covered.

The Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour will make six stops across six sports between April and June, starting with the United South Central softball team’s home game against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday, April 30. This tour starts a month after the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour hit several gyms this winter for basketball.

Strictly is a social media brand created by childhood friends Joe Doerrer and Nolan Newberg in 2020. They grew a following first by covering local basketball players, including Chet Holmgren. They now cover all levels of basketball and football nationwide and have become known for their distinct storytelling voiceover style. Strictly has more than 4 million social media followers across platforms and has worked with companies like the NBA and the Big Ten.

For the Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour, Doerrer and Newberg will attend three boys events and three girls events this season, bringing their signature spin across the state. The day after each stop, content will be posted on stribvarsity.com, Strib Varsity’s social media accounts and Strictly Minnesota’s social media accounts. The tour is sponsored by the Minnesota Pork Board.

Have a suggestion for a game, team or sport the Strictly x Strib Varsity Spring Tour should feature? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the accounts here to ensure you don’t miss a thing:

Strib Varsity: TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | X | Facebook

Strictly Minnesota: TikTok | Instagram