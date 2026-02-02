The overtime thriller between the Cretin-Derham Hall and DeLaSalle boys basketball teams on Saturday, Jan. 31, was the most highly contested game we’ve seen so far on the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour, with both teams keeping it close all game before the Islanders secured the 82-81 victory.

DeLaSalle showed it has one of the strongest home-court advantages in all of Minnesota high school basketball. The sold-out crowd was incredibly loud, and every fan in attendance was locked in on the action for the entire game.

When it seemed as if DeLaSalle had clinched the win with a three-pointer from Evan Miller, the student section stormed the court and dogpiled the senior. But time had not expired. A Raiders free throw in the final second of regulation tied it and sent the game to OT.