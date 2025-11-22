Roman Voss was already the greatest football player in Jackson County Central history before he walked onto the field for his last high school game in Friday’s Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Voss accounted for more than 10,400 total yards and 130 touchdowns in five years, beginning as an eighth-grade starting quarterback.

The state’s top senior, signed with the Gophers, likely will be most remembered, though, for ending his career with a game-winning drive — helping Jackson County Central overcome six turnovers to pull out a 20-15 win vs. Goodhue for a second straight Class 2A crown.

“We knew the whole game we are the better team,” Voss said. “Six turnovers to win is unheard of, but it shows our coaches and culture. We don’t break.”

Voss, a powerfully built 6-4, 230-pound senior, seemed unbreakable as he powered through multiple defenders the entire game. Voss had 38 carries for 252 yards and three touchdowns, but the crowd’s biggest celebration came after his 2-yard go-ahead scoring run with 4:13 to play in the game.

Until Friday, Voss had done everything but lead his team to a state title after sitting out last year’s championship with an ankle injury. He also was carted off the field with a serious concussion in the state semifinals as a sophomore.

“I definitely got a little emotional at the end,” Voss said. “To come out here with my brothers for one last game and to come out with a win and the way it happened, I just thank the Lord.”

The Huskies (13-0) won their 26th straight game Friday, tying Barnesville (2022-23) for the longest winning streak for a Class 2A program since Caledonia’s 71-game streak ended in 2021.