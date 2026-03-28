Top seed Goodhue faces traditional power Minnehaha Academy for Class 2A state title

Putting together one of the best seasons in team history, Goodhue responded to their coach’s halftime challenge, outplayed Albany after halftime and is one game away from the first state bpys basketball championship in team history.

They made it to the Class 1A finals in 2016, falling to Minneapolis North 68-45 in the final.

Top seed Goodhue will face No. 3 seed Minnehaha Academy, a team that has become synonymous for state tournament success in recent years. The Redhawks advanced Friday, beating Pequot Lakes 50-46 in the nightcap of the state finals. Minnehaha Academy was led by 14 points from guard Ayden Green and forward Kellen Troup.

Goodhue and Minnehaha Academy will play at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Williams Arena.

Minnehaha Academy has won five state championships from 2013 to ’21.

The key to the Wildcats is a phalanx of talented Roschens. Luke and Owen Roschen are brothers who not only team for success on the basketball court (Luke is the knock-down shooter who averages 23.5 points per game while Owen does the dirty work and averages 14.4 points), but they are also a quality pass-catching dup for the football team. The other Roschen is cousin Michael, who contributes key baskets and hustle plays.

There’s more to Goodhue than Roschens, however. Leave sophomore guard Alex Loos alone and he’ll break out the sweet shooting stroke that led him to average 20.9 points per game.

Minnehaha Academy won Friday despite playing outside of their normal style, handling Pequot Lakes’s zone. The Redhawks prefer to play motion offense, attacking the opponents off the dribble.