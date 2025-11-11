The 10 finalists for the 2025 Mr. Football award were announced Tuesday by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

The coaches association sponsors the award in conjunction with the Minnesota Vikings. It goes to the top senior football player in Minnesota.

The finalists: Micah Bush, safety/wide receiver, Hills-Beaver Creek; James Engle, running back, Maple Grove; Caleb Francois, running back, Minnetonka; Carson Heimer, running back/safety, Byron; Howie Johnson, defensive lineman, Forest Lake; Izaak Johnson, quarterback, Cretin-Derham Hall; Logan Lachermeier, quarterback, Minneapolis North; Owen Linder, offensive tackle, Chanhassen; Deron Russell, defensive back/wide receiver, Waseca; Roman Voss, quarterback/tight end, Jackson County Central.

More than half of the finalists still have football left to play this season. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnetonka, Minneapolis North, Chanhassen, Jackson County Central and Waseca qualified for the state semifinals that will begin Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The championship games will be a week later.

LeRoy-Ostrander quarterback Cam Hungerholt was the 2024 Mr. Football award winner.

The 2025 Mr. Football recipient will be revealed at the Mr. Football Banquet on Dec. 7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Minneapolis Park Place.