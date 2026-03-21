The boys hockey state tournament is the crown jewel of large-scale extracurricular high school activities in Minnesota. It routinely draws more than 120,000 passionate fans to St. Paul, and its results are reported on national sports newscasts.

That the tournament draws so much attention from outside the insular hockey community is a testament to its place on the local sports hierarchy. But such attention and celebration can also carry condemnation.

In the aftermath of the Class 2A and 1A championship games on March 7, while we celebrated the winners of two marvelous overtime dramas, many witnessed two runner-up teams experiencing heart-wrenching disappointment. Dreams had just been punctured. Like in several of these MSHSL state tournaments, these second-place teams — Minnetonka in 2A and Hibbing/Chisholm in 1A — had mere moments to try to collect themselves before accepting their runners-up trophies at center ice.

“They were gutted,” Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy said.

Moorhead forward Evan Wanner (20) and forward John Gramer (28) celebrate after Wanner scored the game-winning goal against Minnetonka in 2OT. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Some who watched the postgame scenes play out, with several players reacting emotionally by removing their second-place silver medals and showing perceived disrespect, objected. On social media and other platforms, the players and coaches were bashed. While criticism of teens and adults in these moments had been shared in prior years and other sports, this year’s condemning seemed to reach a higher volume.

It was bad sportsmanship, a chorus shouted.

Goldsworthy, who has been a hockey coach for 30 years and has two state championships to his credit, doesn’t agree. What the longtime coach saw was a team’s genuine response and an understandable reaction by teenagers to heartbreaking disappointment after a 5-4, double-overtime loss to Moorhead.

“These are 16-year-olds,” Goldsworthy told Strib Varsity this past week. “After the mental, emotional and physical four-day journey they’ve just gone through, the finality of the moment and the adrenaline crash that followed were devastating. It creates an opportunity for regret.”