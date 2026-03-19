Boys hockey: The teams and players to watch in 2027

There couldn’t have been a more thrilling conclusion to Minnesota’s 2026 boys hockey state tournament on March 7, one of the premier sporting events in the state. Two northern teams — Warroad and Moorhead — rallying to pull off overtime victories not only provided one of the most memorable championship days in the tournament’s history, it satisfied the legions of hockey traditionalists who thrive on supporting teams from greater Minnesota.

Hockey is never far from our collective minds in the State of Hockey, so it’s time to look at what’s ahead for high school hockey next season. In the interest of brevity (and interest), we’re going to avoid the summer leagues, fall leagues and training centers. Let’s focus on the high school teams and the players.

Five teams we already know

1. Moorhead: The two-time defending Class 2A champs are losing players to graduation, which is expected every year, and possibly a few to junior hockey. A number of players left to play juniors last fall but did an about-face and returned to chase another title with the high school team. The question is: Who leaves this year and who comes back?

2. Warroad: After leaving the state tournament glory to the girls hockey team, which has won five championships since 2010, the boys ended a 21-year title drought with Ryan “Mooney” Shaugabay’s overtime goal in the Class 1A championship game. Expect to hear from the boys from Hockeytown USA on a regular basis.

3. Minnetonka: Coach Sean Goldsworthy and his staff have proven they can win in many different ways. They won state titles in 2018 and 2023 with teams filled with offensive firepower and made this year’s Class 2A finals with a team known for shutting down its opponents. With the youth programs flourishing, you haven’t heard the last of the Skippers.

4. Edina: Are you kidding? Of course.

5. Hibbing/Chisholm: The last two seasons have successfully reinvigorated Bluejackets hockey while still leaving them hungry and motivated. With players like Cole Swanson, Whitaker Rewertz and Jackson Strukel returning and a slew of young players coming up, they should be able to plug the holes left by graduation.

Five teams looking to make the leap

1. Chanhassen: Class 2A runners-up in 2024, the Storm don’t have far to go. They won nine in a row before losing to Minnetonka in the Section 2, 2A final.