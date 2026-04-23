Athletics rule: Transfers sit out a year. What’s that like?

TRANSFERRING IN MINNESOTA | This is part of an exclusive Strib Varsity series.

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Minnesota’s high school ranks include numerous transfer students who pick a new school and find a way through the eligibility maze to play varsity sports right away.

Then there are transfer students like Emma Flores.

Last August, she transferred from Holy Angels to Bloomington Kennedy, where her stepfather, Haytham Kandil, had been hired as the varsity girls soccer coach.

Flores would have been a nice sophomore addition to a Kennedy squad that finished a mere 2-11-3 last season. But under MSHSL rules, a transfer student must sit out for one full year to become eligible for varsity competition, unless they meet one of several conditions.

There was nothing about Flores’ transfer that qualified her to remain eligible at the varsity level. Her family didn’t move in from out of state, for example, or change its Eagan address.

“We were thinking about changing her address to be closer to the Bloomington area,” Kandil said. “But no, I don’t like it that way. It’s like cheating, you know?”