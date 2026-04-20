Those 2,000 cases each year don’t fit neatly into one category, so condemning all for the actions of some misses the mark.
The most common argument against allowing transfers is that it takes away opportunities from kids who grew up in that community. The linear trajectory from rec to travel to middle school to varsity remains the essence of high school sports. We’ve lost our way when a ZIP code becomes inconsequential.
Those who trample over transfer rules don’t deserve the rewards they seek. Coaches, parents and athletes who game the system to chase championships or because it’s a fashionable thing to do ruin the experience for others.
The reasons prompting transfers aren’t hard to find. Just look around. A direct correlation exists between transferring and a preoccupation with youth sports.
It is not uncommon for parents to spend tens of thousands of dollars a year on a single child’s training, travel, equipment and private coaching. Kids specialize in sports year-round to keep pace with other kids. The AAU culture tolerates a transient nature in which players join multiple teams.
The introduction of name, image and likeness and revenue sharing at the college level — on top of scholarship money — has made that carrot even larger. College athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball can earn six-figure compensation (or more) in a year.
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