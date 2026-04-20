TRANSFERRING IN MINNESOTA | This is part of an exclusive Strib Varsity series.

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A photo taken back in 2017 and shared recently left me wistful.

In it, two boys are standing shoulder-to-shoulder, their backs to the camera, staring down at the ice at then-Xcel Energy Center as the Moorhead Spuds boys hockey team skated during warmups at the state tournament.

Their names are Drew Kortan and John Gramer. They were 6 years old. Two buddies dressed in Moorhead’s orange colors, bonded by the same dream. To be down on that ice someday when they grow up.

The photo didn’t need a caption. Their frozen postures told a story because of what it represented: An idyllic narrative we keep in our minds.

A Moorhead parent shared that photo with me at the state tournament in early March. Kortan and Gramer, now sophomores on varsity, helped the Spuds defend their Class 2A title in an epic comeback victory over Minnetonka.

Moorhead's John Gramer (28) has an up-close view of Evan Wanner's game-winning goal against Minnetonka on March 7 at Grand Casino Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I posted the photo with context on Twitter, which generated considerable reaction, including comments such as, “This is what high school sports are all about.”