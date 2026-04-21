TRANSFERRING IN MINNESOTA | This is part of an exclusive Strib Varsity series.

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It usually starts with a phone call. A parent reaches out to a high school activities director, saying a son or daughter plans to transfer.

“My first reaction is always, ‘You want to come here because of our academics and our teachers, correct?’ ” Champlin Park activities director Matt Mattson said.

Quite often, however, that call is about sports. And transferring happens often: roughly 2,000 student-athletes across Minnesota transfer each school year.

How, exactly, do those transfers go down? This Strib Varsity article will tell you, walking you step by step from “first phone call” to “finished.”

First, here’s the baseline fact: Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) rules prohibit students transferring from one in-state high school to another from playing varsity sports for one calendar year at their new school, unless they meet one of several conditions.

Many students and their families aren’t interested in sitting out a year, though. There are options for immediate eligibility, a topic that comes up often in that first call.