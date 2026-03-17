Editor’s note: We knew Maddyn Greenway’s senior year would be memorable. We just didn’t know how epic, and historic, it would be. Strib Varsity video reporter Alicia Tipcke explained why and how she documented Greenway’s final basketball season below. Click on the video above to witness Greenway’s final journey through a historic varsity season.

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When I first spoke to Maddyn Greenway, she was sitting at a podium for a news conference inside U.S. Bank Stadium. The senior — sporting a navy and gold jersey with her hair in a ponytail — had just finished leading the Providence Academy girls soccer team to a victory in the state tournament semifinals, sending the Lions to the championship game, which they won — their second title in a row.

Throughout the next five months, I documented the future Kentucky guard’s final run through high school basketball. That included capturing her 5,000th career point, and the moment she became Minnesota’s all-time leading scorer in both girls and boys basketball. She ended her career with 5,621 points.

I also had the chance to sit down with Greenway at her home, and discuss the pressures of being a high school basketball star under the microscope of a whole country.

“[People on social media] don’t know who you are outside of the court, they just see a 15-second clip and determine what they think about you,” Greenway said. “I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and they talk to me for a little bit and they’re like, ‘You’re much kinder than we thought that you were.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, because you only see me playing basketball for 30 seconds and think that I’m just always like that.’ ”

Supporting her through the ups and downs of a challenging, multisport high school career — and senior year — are Greenway’s parents: her mom Jenni, a former University of Iowa track and field star, and dad Chad, who played linebacker for the Vikings for 11 seasons.

With a varsity career that dates back to the seventh grade at Providence Academy, Greenway has built a winning résumé that ranks among the most impressive in state history: five basketball state championships, two in soccer and four in track and field.