Stillwater rallies in three-goal comeback over Wayzata to win Class 3A state title

Trailing reigning champion Wayzata in the first half of Friday’s Class 3A state title game, Stillwater’s 17 seniors wouldn’t let their last high school soccer game end in a loss.

“This was our last to chance to win something that matters, together,” senior goalkeeper Reese Elzen said.

The No. 2-seeded Ponies rallied to beat No. 1 Wayzata 3-2 and win their program’s fourth state title.

As freshmen, most of those seniors — the largest group of seniors head coach Mike Huber has every seen — lost in the state semifinals, the program’s last appearance at state.

Since, their coaches repeatedly showed them film from when the Ponies rallied from down two goals to beat Edina in the state playoffs en route to winning 2021’s state title.

“This is what it takes,” Huber would tell them.

On Friday, the Ponies had what it took.

After being down 2-0 in the game’s first half hour, a pair of goals from Stillwater senior forward Alayna Muths tied the match with 30 minutes to play. Then, with 14 minutes remaining, senior forward Rylee Lawrence showed off why she was a Ms. Soccer finalist and All-Minnesota honoree.