Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway breaks state soccer goalscoring record

In just over a month, Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway will lace up her sneakers, take to the hardwood and begin the final push of a highly anticipated race for Minnesota’s girls basketball career points record.
Under the radar has been the Kentucky basketball commit’s push for a different piece of state scoring history — this one in soccer.
Greenway netted her 204th goal in the defending Class 1A state champion Lions’ section tournament win over Breck on Wednesday, breaking the state’s career goalscoring record.
“For me, it was almost more validating, because I wasn’t necessarily expecting that [record],” she said. “I kind of just went into high school soccer just trying to enjoy all the moments.”
With a state-leading 49 goals this season, Greenway surpassed the longstanding mark set by Benilde-St. Margaret’s Amy Busch, who scored 203 goals from 1984 to 1989, according to the state coaches association’s archive.
“Once I had a decent freshman year, obviously, with goalscoring, I kind of always thought it was my goal towards the end,” Greenway said.
“Decent” is an understatement. Greenway scored 58 goals in ninth grade.
ADVERTISEMENT
Greenway was named the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 2024 Female Athlete of the Year for her all-around prowess in basketball, soccer and track. She’s already bagged four Class 2A basketball titles as Providence’s speedy 5-foot-8 point guard. She has won two individual state titles in hurdles and helped Providence to its first Class 1A soccer championship last fall.
“Not a lot of people know this, but [soccer] was basically my main sport up until, like, freshman, sophomore year,” she said.
It would be a lie to say Greenway hasn’t thought about getting in touch with Kentucky’s women’s soccer coaches. But she said that, realistically, she knows the injury risks and packed schedules of both sports could take away from her lofty college basketball ambitions.
“Every time I kind of think about [soccer] being done, it doesn’t feel real,” she said.
Greenway and her Lions soccer coaches were keeping track of her goals as she closed in on the record, but she didn’t know she broke it until the morning after the team’s 9-0 win over Breck. She realized her header that bounced off a Mustangs player and into the net was officially counted as one of her six goals.
This winter, pursuing the state’s basketball scoring record will likely come with more fanfare.
Greenway averaged 32.8 points per game last year for the undefeated Lions, becoming just the fourth girls basketball player in Minnesota history to eclipse 4,000 career points. She reached the mark in February, shortly after Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein, another top senior who is committed to the Gophers.
The pair — which faced off in last year’s Class 2A championship game — will likely be neck-and-neck aiming for a target set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013: 5,060 points.
But first, before Greenway hangs up her cleats, the Lions (14-3-1) will look to put her goalscoring to use to return to U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We kind of went through a little mid season [stretch], some iffy games,” Greenway said. “Then we came out with a huge [4-3] win versus Holy Angels.”
In that game, Greenway scored two goals and assisted on the other pair.
“If we play like that, we are unbeatable,” she said.
Comments