Here are girls soccer players and teams catching eyes midway through the season

Hints of red and orange on the trees can mean only one thing here in Minnesota: We’re nearing the halfway point of high school soccer’s regular season.

At the start of the year, we put together a look-ahead Dream Team of 22 must-see girls soccer players, but, of course, the list of talented student-athletes — and top-level teams — extends far beyond any preseason predictions.

Here are five players and five teams who have started the season on the right foot and caught our attention:

Players to watch

Kendall Grate

Rosemount • junior

Grate has scored 17 goals — at least one in every game for the Irish (7-1-1), this week ranked third in Class 3A. And the 2022 state champs’ schedule is no cakewalk, either. Grate has scored against three of last year’s 3A semifinalist teams.

Isabella Travis

Southwest Christian • senior

Travis, who helped the Stars reach their first Class 1A state title game last year, leads the state in assists, serving up 12 to her teammates so far.

Laina Peterson

Mankato East • sophomore