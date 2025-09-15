Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 4

Wayzata in Class 3A, Hill-Murray in 2A and Providence Academy in 1A remain atop their respective classes in the girls soccer top-10 poll.

Esko in Class 1A continued its impressive rise. Esko has climbed from No. 9 to No. 2 in the past two weeks. Last week, it was third.

Each class had a team enter the top 10 after being left out last week. Woodbury entered at No. 7 and Chanhassen at No. 10 in Class 3A; South St. Paul entered at No. 10 in Class 2A; and St. Croix Prep entered at No. 10 in Class 1A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 21.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (8-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (8-1-0) Previous poll: No. T4

3. Rosemount (6-1-1) Previous poll: No. 2

4. Minnetonka (8-0-2) Previous poll: No. T6