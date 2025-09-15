Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage
Subscribe

Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 4

The top teams remain unchanged. Esko continues its rise in Class 1A, and Woodbury, Chanhassen, South St. Paul and St. Croix Prep receive fresh notice.

Each class had a new team enter the top 10 of the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association poll. Woodbury entered at No. 7 and Chanhassen at No. 10 in Class 3A, South St. Paul entered at No. 10 in Class 2A, and St. Croix Prep entered at No. 10 in Class 1A.
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wayzata in Class 3A, Hill-Murray in 2A and Providence Academy in 1A remain atop their respective classes in the girls soccer top-10 poll.

Esko in Class 1A continued its impressive rise. Esko has climbed from No. 9 to No. 2 in the past two weeks. Last week, it was third.

Each class had a team enter the top 10 after being left out last week. Woodbury entered at No. 7 and Chanhassen at No. 10 in Class 3A; South St. Paul entered at No. 10 in Class 2A; and St. Croix Prep entered at No. 10 in Class 1A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 21.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (8-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (8-1-0) Previous poll: No. T4

3. Rosemount (6-1-1) Previous poll: No. 2

4. Minnetonka (8-0-2) Previous poll: No. T6

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Eagan (6-1-1) Previous poll: No. T6

6. Edina (5-1-2) Previous poll: No. 9

7. Woodbury (6-1-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Related Coverage

8. East Ridge (4-1-2) Previous poll: No. T4

9. Duluth East (6-2-1) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Chanhassen (7-1-0) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray (6-1-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Blake (6-0-2) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Mahtomedi (5-1-2) Previous poll: No. 4

4. Holy Angels (5-2-0) Previous poll: No. 5

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-3-2) Previous poll: No. 3

6. Mankato East (8-1-1) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Minneapolis Southwest (6-2-1) Previous poll: No. 7

T8. St. Francis (8-0-1) Previous poll: No. 8

T8. Byron (7-0-1) Previous poll: No. 10

10. South St. Paul (5-4-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 1A

1. Providence Academy (8-1-0) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Esko (7-0-0) Previous poll: No. 3

T3. Rochester Lourdes (7-0-1) Previous poll: No. 9

T3. Watertown-Mayer (9-0-0) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Southwest Christian (7-1-0) Previous poll: No. 2

T6. St. Cloud Cathedral (6-2-0) Previous poll: No. 8

T6. Breck (3-5-1) Previous poll: No. T5

T8. St. Charles (5-3-0) Previous poll: No. 10

T8. Holy Family (2-6-0) Previous poll: No. T5

T10. St. Paul Academy (5-4-1) Previous poll: No. T5

T10. St. Croix Prep (6-1-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Soccer

Faster recruitment process? No problem for these top girls soccer players in the class of 2027

Girls Soccer

Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 rankings: Week 3

Girls Soccer

Comments