Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 7

Little noteworthy movement occurred in the girls soccer top-10 rankings this week.

In Class 3A and Class 2A, the only teams to climb more than one spot in the rankings were Champlin Park and Mankato East. Both teams moved from seventh to fifth, the Rebels in Class 3A and the Cougars in Class 2A.

Class 1A had a little more movement, but not much. Southwest Christian rose one spot to second. Esko, tied for fourth last week, is alone in third this week.

The only new team in any of the three classes was St. Paul Humboldt. The Hawks enter at No. 10 in Class 1A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 12.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (12-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (14-1-1) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rosemount (11-1-3) Previous poll: No. 4