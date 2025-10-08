Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 7

The coaches identified little to change in their latest rankings.

The girls soccer rankings kept their shape in the latest release. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Little noteworthy movement occurred in the girls soccer top-10 rankings this week.

In Class 3A and Class 2A, the only teams to climb more than one spot in the rankings were Champlin Park and Mankato East. Both teams moved from seventh to fifth, the Rebels in Class 3A and the Cougars in Class 2A.

Class 1A had a little more movement, but not much. Southwest Christian rose one spot to second. Esko, tied for fourth last week, is alone in third this week.

The only new team in any of the three classes was St. Paul Humboldt. The Hawks enter at No. 10 in Class 1A.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 12.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (12-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (14-1-1) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rosemount (11-1-3) Previous poll: No. 4

4. Minnetonka (11-1-3) Previous poll: No. 3

5. Champlin Park (12-0-2) Previous poll: No. 7

6. Woodbury (11-2-1) Previous poll: No. 5

T7. Edina (8-2-5) Previous poll: No. 6

T7. Eagan (12-2-2) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Duluth East (13-2-1) Previous poll: No. 10

10. Chanhassen (11-1-3) Previous poll: No. 9

Class 2A

1. Mahtomedi (12-2-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Blake (11-0-4) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Hill-Murray (11-2-2) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Holy Angels (10-3-3) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Mankato East (12-2-2) Previous poll: No. 7

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-5-2) Previous poll: No. 5

7. Minneapolis Southwest (10-3-3) Previous poll: No. 6

8. Byron (12-0-3) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Cloquet-Carlton (12-3-1) Previous poll: No. 10

10. St. Francis (11-2-3) Previous poll: No. 9

Class 1A

1. Watertown-Mayer (15-1-0) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Southwest Christian (14-1-1) Previous poll: No. 3

3. Esko (11-2-1) Previous poll: No. T4

4. Providence Academy (13-3-1) Previous poll: No. 2

5. St. Cloud Cathedral (14-2-0) Previous poll: No. 6

6. Rochester Lourdes (11-0-5) Previous poll: No. T4

7. Heritage Christian (11-4-2) Previous poll: No. 7

8. St. Croix Prep (13-1-2) Previous poll: No. 8

9. St. Paul Academy (8-5-2) Previous poll: T10

T10. Breck (7-7-3) Previous poll: No. T10

T10. St. Paul Humboldt (13-1-1) Previous poll: not ranked

