Girls soccer section tournaments streaming on Strib Varsity

Watch the Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5 girls soccer semifinals and finals, only on Strib Varsity.

Strib Varsity subscribers have access to every semifinal and final game in the Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5 tournaments. Tune in to see which teams make the state tournament. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Strib Varsity will stream every semifinal and final game in Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5, and the action begins Thursday night. The first two of these showdowns are in Class 3A, Section 6:

7 p.m. Thursday: Hopkins (No. 4 seed) at Wayzata (No. 1). Watch the game here.

7 p.m. Thursday: Minneapolis Washburn (No. 3) at Rogers (No. 2). Watch the game here.

Top-seeded Wayzata is 12-0-2, and the Trojans are the defending Class 3A state champions. Second-seeded Rogers is 12-2-3 overall this season.

The winners of Thursday night’s semifinals advance to the final next Tuesday.

The second set of semifinals Strib Varsity will stream are the Class 2A, Section 5 games on Saturday at 1 p.m. We’ll know the matchups for those after Thursday’s quarterfinals for that section.

Class 3A, Section 6 girls soccer bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wayzata: bye

No. 4 Hopkins 2, No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 0: Watch the replay here

No. 2 Rogers 10, No. 7 Bloomington Kennedy 0

No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn 4, No. 6 St. Louis Park 1

Semifinals

No. 4 Hopkins at No. 1 Wayzata, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Minneapolis Washburn at No. 2 Rogers, 7 p.m. Thursday

Final

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A, Section 5 girls soccer bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Westonka at No. 1 Blake, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt at No. 4 Orono, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 DeLaSalle at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 6 Minneapolis South at No. 3 Minneapolis Southwest, 5 p.m. Thursday

Semifinals

Winner of Westonka/Blake vs. winner of Minneapolis Roosevelt/Orono, 1 p.m. Saturday

Winner of DeLaSalle/Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. winner of Minneapolis South/Minneapolis Southwest, 1 p.m. Saturday

Final

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. Tuesday

