Strib Varsity will stream every semifinal and final game in Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5, and the action begins Thursday night. The first two of these showdowns are in Class 3A, Section 6:

7 p.m. Thursday: Hopkins (No. 4 seed) at Wayzata (No. 1). Watch the game here.

7 p.m. Thursday: Minneapolis Washburn (No. 3) at Rogers (No. 2). Watch the game here.

Top-seeded Wayzata is 12-0-2, and the Trojans are the defending Class 3A state champions. Second-seeded Rogers is 12-2-3 overall this season.

The winners of Thursday night’s semifinals advance to the final next Tuesday.

The second set of semifinals Strib Varsity will stream are the Class 2A, Section 5 games on Saturday at 1 p.m. We’ll know the matchups for those after Thursday’s quarterfinals for that section.

