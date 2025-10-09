Skip to main content
Boys soccer section tournaments streaming on Strib Varsity

Watch the Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5 boys soccer semifinals and finals, only on Strib Varsity.

Strib Varsity subscribers have access to every semifinal and final game in the Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5 soccer tournaments. Tune in to see which teams make the state tournament. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Boys soccer section action is heating up, so let’s fire up some streams. Strib Varsity will livestream every semifinal and final game in Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5, and those streams begin Thursday night. The first two of these showdowns are in Class 3A, Section 6:

5 p.m. Thursday: St. Louis Park (No. 5 seed) at Wayzata (No. 1). Watch the game here.

5 p.m. Thursday: Armstrong (No. 7) at Rogers (No. 3). Watch the game here.

Top-seeded Wayzata is 9-2-5. The other remaining top seed, No. 3 Rogers, is 11-4-2 overall.

The winners of Thursday night’s semifinals advance to the final next Tuesday.

The second set of semifinals Strib Varsity will stream is the Class 2A, Section 5 games on Saturday at 1 p.m. We’ll know the matchups for those after Thursday’s quarterfinals for that section.

Class 3A, Section 6 boys soccer bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wayzata: bye

No. 5 St. Louis Park 5, No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn 1

No. 7 Armstrong 7, No. 2 Bloomington Kennedy 2

No. 3 Rogers 2, No. 6 Hopkins 1

Semifinals

No. 5 St. Louis Park at No. 1 Wayzata, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 Armstrong at No. 3 Rogers, 5 p.m. Thursday

Final

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A, Section 5 boys soccer bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Cooper at No. 1 Blake, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt at No. 4 DeLaSalle, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 Minneapolis Edison at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5 p.m. Thursday

No. 6 Minneapolis South at No. 3 Minneapolis Southwest, 7 p.m. Thursday

Semifinals

Winner of Cooper/Blake vs. winner of Minneapolis Roosevelt/DeLaSalle, 1 p.m. Saturday

Winner of Minneapolis Edison/Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. winner of Minneapolis South/Minneapolis Southwest, 1 p.m. Saturday

Final

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. Tuesday

