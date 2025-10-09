Boys soccer section tournaments streaming on Strib Varsity

Boys soccer section action is heating up, so let’s fire up some streams. Strib Varsity will livestream every semifinal and final game in Class 3A, Section 6 and Class 2A, Section 5, and those streams begin Thursday night. The first two of these showdowns are in Class 3A, Section 6:

5 p.m. Thursday: St. Louis Park (No. 5 seed) at Wayzata (No. 1). Watch the game here.

5 p.m. Thursday: Armstrong (No. 7) at Rogers (No. 3). Watch the game here.

Also streaming Thursday night on Strib Varsity are two girls soccer semifinals; read about those streams here.

Top-seeded Wayzata is 9-2-5. The other remaining top seed, No. 3 Rogers, is 11-4-2 overall.

The winners of Thursday night’s semifinals advance to the final next Tuesday.

The second set of semifinals Strib Varsity will stream is the Class 2A, Section 5 games on Saturday at 1 p.m. We’ll know the matchups for those after Thursday’s quarterfinals for that section.

Class 3A, Section 6 boys soccer bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wayzata: bye