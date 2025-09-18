Here are boys soccer players and teams turning heads midway through the season

The only thing faster than some of these forwards is the speed at which the fall soccer season is breezing by.

In August, we named a preseason Dream Team of 22 boys soccer players, but a midseason check is in order, highlighting some of the players and teams starting the season hot.

Players to watch

Cole Kropp

Stewartville • senior

Kropp can defend as an outside back, and he sure can score as a midfielder. The team’s 2024 MVP has done plenty of the latter this fall, up to a team-high 18 goals and 10 assists for the Tigers (11-0), who are ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

Gino Sarabia Pinzon

North St. Paul • junior

The forward has netted at least one of his 19 goals in every game the Polars (6-1-2) have played this year.

Malachi Anya

Bloomington Jefferson

The Jaguars (5-3-3) have already surpassed their two-win total from last fall, partially thanks to the play of Anya, a Drake commit who has scored 12 goals this year, leaping ahead of his 2024 total of nine.