Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage
Subscribe

Here are boys soccer players and teams turning heads midway through the season

Strib Varsity

From goaltenders to midfielders, defending champs to unassuming records, these five players and five teams are poised for a strong finish to the regular season.

Holy Angels won the Class 2A boys soccer championship game in 2024 but is playing in Class 1A this year, bumped down because of enrollment numbers. The Stars are ranked No. 1 in 1A. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The only thing faster than some of these forwards is the speed at which the fall soccer season is breezing by.

In August, we named a preseason Dream Team of 22 boys soccer players, but a midseason check is in order, highlighting some of the players and teams starting the season hot.

Players to watch

Cole Kropp

Stewartville senior

Kropp can defend as an outside back, and he sure can score as a midfielder. The team’s 2024 MVP has done plenty of the latter this fall, up to a team-high 18 goals and 10 assists for the Tigers (11-0), who are ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

Gino Sarabia Pinzon

North St. Paul junior

The forward has netted at least one of his 19 goals in every game the Polars (6-1-2) have played this year.

Malachi Anya

Bloomington Jefferson

The Jaguars (5-3-3) have already surpassed their two-win total from last fall, partially thanks to the play of Anya, a Drake commit who has scored 12 goals this year, leaping ahead of his 2024 total of nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miles de Leon

Eastview junior

Eastview (7-1-2), tied for No. 4 in Class 3A, has allowed only six goals this season and edged out close wins thanks to the Lightning’s defense and the play of goalkeeper de Leon, who has stopped a reported 95% of shots faced.

Related Coverage

Benson Peterson

Duluth Marshall senior

Also a talented hockey player for the Hilltoppers (7-2-1), Peterson has picked up his goal-scoring groove on grass, netting 17 goals and passing for eight assists.

Teams to keep an eye on

Minnetonka

No. 1 in Class 3A

The Skippers (10-1-0), highly ranked last year, were upset in the 2024 state quarterfinals but have barely missed a beat this season, led by new head coach Dan Storlien. Seniors Ryker Magnuson and John Albright lead the team with 10 and eight goals, respectively.

Buffalo

Tied-No. 2 in Class 3A

If Buffalo (8-0-2) can reach the state tournament this year, it will be just their second trip, and their first trip since 2004. Junior forward Cade Nissen has a team-high seven goals, and sophomore keeper Gerhard Ungaro has held it down in net.

DeLaSalle

Tied-No. 7 in Class 2A

At first glance, a 5-4-0 record might not turn heads, but the Islanders have played close games against such larger schools as Minnetonka (a 2-1 loss), vaulting the 2022 state champs into the coaches’ rankings. Ten scorers have found the back of the net for DeLaSalle, led by six goals from junior Braylen Nuahn.

Holy Angels

No. 1 in Class 1A

After the Stars (7-0-1) won the state title in Class 2A last year, no one should be all that surprised they are doing well in Class 1A after being bumped down because of enrollment numbers. They beat Minnetonka 1-0 to start their season and have been rock-solid defensively since, holding opponents to two goals.

Breck

No. 2 in Class 1A

In a competitive 1A class, the Mustangs (7-0-3) have battled to ties against top teams Minnehaha Academy and Rochester Lourdes plus edged out close games against Class 2A heavyweight Blake and ranked opponents Orono and Providence Academy.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Soccer

Minnesota high school boys soccer top-10 poll: Week 4

Boys Soccer

After cancer, Minneapolis Southwest soccer player Tommy Schweinitz finds a new goal in top-level amputee soccer

Boys Soccer

Comments