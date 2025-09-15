Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys soccer top-10 poll: Week 4

Six teams make the list this week after missing it previously. Three are from Class 2A: DeLaSalle, Mahtomedi and Minneapolis South/Wellstone.

Six teams made the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association state poll this week after missing it previously. Three are from Class 2A: DeLaSalle, Mahtomedi and Minneapolis South/Wellstone.
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A lot of movement came to the boys soccer top-10 poll this week.

The three classes saw a total of six teams enter the top 10 after missing out last week. Class 2A had the most newcomers with DeLaSalle, tied for seventh, and Mahtomedi and Minneapolis South/Wellstone, who tied for ninth. Class 3A had Rogers enter the top 10 at No. 10.

Stewartville had the most impressive debut at No. 5 in Class 1A. It joined Providence Academy, which came in at No. 10.

The biggest movers within the top 10 came in Class 3A. Centennial, formerly tied for seventh, and Buffalo, formerly eighth, climbed into a tie for the No. 2 spot.

The Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association conducts the statewide poll. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 21.

Class 3A

1. Minnetonka (9-1-0) Previous poll: No. 1

T2. Centennial (7-0-0) Previous poll: No. T7

T2. Buffalo (8-0-2) Previous poll: No. 8

4. Eastview (7-0-2) Previous poll: No. 2

5. Edina (8-2-0) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Maple Grove (8-2-0) Previous poll: No. 4

7. Woodbury (6-1-1) Previous poll: No. T9

8. Wayzata (6-1-3) Previous poll: No. T7

9. Eagan (4-1-2) Previous poll: No. 6

10. Rogers (6-1-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

1. Blake (7-1-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-0-2) Previous poll: No. 2

3. Hill-Murray (4-2-2) Previous poll: No. 4

4. Simley (7-1-1) Previous poll: No. 5

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-2-1) Previous poll: No. 9

6. Totino-Grace (5-3-0) Previous poll: No. 3

T7. DeLaSalle (4-4-0) Previous poll: not ranked

T7. Orono (4-2-0) Previous poll: No. 8

T9. Mahtomedi (4-2-0) Previous poll: not ranked

T9. Minneapolis South/Wellstone (4-2-2) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (6-0-1) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Breck (6-0-3) Previous poll: No. 2

3. St. Cloud Cathedral (7-0-1) Previous poll: No. 3

4. Minnehaha Academy (5-1-1) Previous poll: No. 5

5. Stewartville (10-0-0) Previous poll: not ranked

6. St. Croix Prep (7-0-1) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Rochester Lourdes (5-4-1) Previous poll: No. 9

8. St. Paul Academy (4-4-0) Previous poll: No. 4

9. Holy Family (4-2-2) Previous poll: No. 10

10. Providence Academy (5-3-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Comments