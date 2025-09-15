Minnesota high school boys soccer top-10 poll: Week 4

A lot of movement came to the boys soccer top-10 poll this week.

The three classes saw a total of six teams enter the top 10 after missing out last week. Class 2A had the most newcomers with DeLaSalle, tied for seventh, and Mahtomedi and Minneapolis South/Wellstone, who tied for ninth. Class 3A had Rogers enter the top 10 at No. 10.

Stewartville had the most impressive debut at No. 5 in Class 1A. It joined Providence Academy, which came in at No. 10.

The biggest movers within the top 10 came in Class 3A. Centennial, formerly tied for seventh, and Buffalo, formerly eighth, climbed into a tie for the No. 2 spot.

The Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association conducts the statewide poll. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Sept. 21.

Class 3A

1. Minnetonka (9-1-0) Previous poll: No. 1

T2. Centennial (7-0-0) Previous poll: No. T7

T2. Buffalo (8-0-2) Previous poll: No. 8