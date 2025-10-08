Minnesota high school boys soccer top-10 poll: Week 7

The Class 3A rankings in boys soccer tightened up this week.

The top-10 list includes three ties and a new team. Edina moved up from third into a tie for first with Minnetonka, Blaine moved up from sixth into a tie for fourth with Maple Grove, and Wayzata moved up one spot into a tie with Osseo for sixth.

Also moving up in the Class 3A ranking is St. Paul Central, which jumped from 10th to eighth. Stillwater joined the top 10 at 10th.

Class 2A also had notable movement. Mankato East made a big jump, from 10th to fifth. Simley and Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved up one spot each to second and third. Faribault/Bethlehem Academy and Orono joined the top 10 in eighth and 10th.

Stewartville moved up from fifth to third and Breck from third to second for the most notable movement in the Class 1A rankings.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 12.

Class 3A

T1. Minnetonka (11-3-2) Previous poll: No. 1

T1. Edina (12-2-1) Previous poll: No. 3