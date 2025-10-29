Live updates from girls soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

It’s Gopher commit against Gopher commit here at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Class 2A girls soccer state semifinals. Blake junior forward Livi Abboud-Young and Holy Angels senior forward and Ms. Soccer winner Ellen Neuharth will face off for a shot at the state title on Friday.
The Holy Angels Stars took home the trophy in 2022 but finished in second place both last year and in 2023. Neuharth will hope to bring the team to the finals while extending her goals scored over 2025 to 30.
But Blake won’t make a shutout easy. The Bears are undefeated this season and secured their spot in today’s semifinal game last week with a 5-1 win over Sartell. It is the team’s 11th state trip but the first since 2019.
— Olivia Hicks
Final: Mahtomedi 2, Mankato East 1
For the second time today (in just three matches), we saw a defending state champion forced to come back in the second half of its state semifinal in order to beat a lower seed searching for the upset.
Earlier, it was Wayzata beating Prior Lake. This afternoon, in Class 2A, it’s No. 1 Mahtomedi sinking No. 4 Mankato East with second-half goals from eighth-grader Lucy Peer and junior Elise Aflakpi, both assisted by senior Kayla Poirier.
With eight minutes to go, keeper Eva Starkey made a nice save —outstretched low to her left — to keep Mankato East’s hopes alive, but the Zephyrs were able to control the flow of the game and shut down any late scoring opportunities for a relatively young Cougars team.
Mahtomedi, looking to extend its Minnesota girls soccer record to a dozen state titles, will face the winner of the next Class 2A semifinal between No. 2 Blake and No. 3 Holy Angels.
The Zephyrs beat Holy Angels 2-0 in last year’s state championship game.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Mahtomedi 2, Mankato East 1
Mahtomedi got a chance to show off its top-caliber defense as Mankato East, hungry for the tying goal, forced Zephyr keeper Harlow Berger into a diving post save. The Cougars’ front line picked up the rebound, forcing Berger to step to and snuff out the chance on the foot of a Mankato East attacker. Again, the ball trickled out but was cleared off the goal line by Zephyr defenders covering behind Berger. Under 20 minutes to go.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Mahtomedi 2, Mankato East 1
And just like that, the defending champs have taken the front foot, scoring less than three minutes apart. Mahtomedi senior midfielder Kayla Poirier whipped in her second assist of the day, this time to the head of junior Elise Aflakpi. Aflakpi headed the ball down into the ground, picking up a big bounce over the outstretched arms of Cougars’ keeper Eva Starkey.
With 29 minutes to go, this is a different game, with Mankato East now suddenly chasing.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1
Mankato East was searching for a two-goal cushion when Mahtomedi sprung a counter attack. The ball was sent out to the right wing and to the feet of the Zephyrs’ leading goal scorer, senior midfielder Kayla Poirier. Cougars keeper Eva Starkey was able to palm away Poirier’s initial cross to throw off the initial Mahtomedi attackers crashing into the goal, but eighth- grade midfielder Lucy Peer was there to clean up the rebound for just her second goal of the year, not even ten minutes into the second half.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Halftime: Mankato East 1, Mahtomedi 0
Cougars freshman Mia Graff’s shot-cross (in the soccer business, we call that a “shross”) remains the difference at the half. Graff’s 11th goal of the season was the first that Mahtomedi conceded in section or state playoffs this year. Mahtomedi managed to slow some of Mankato East’s offensive pressure, as the Zephyrs earned a few corners of their own down in the Cougars’ end. However, they haven’t been able to create anything especially dangerous that keeper Eva Starkey couldn’t deal with.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st half: Mankato East 1, Mahtomedi 0
Mahtomedi has managed to get a few good looks at goal, forcing Mankato East keeper Eva Starkey to come off her line. Starkey, with an impressive 0.65 goals against average this season, has kept the scoresheet clean so far.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
How Stillwater advanced to the 3A final
Despite traveling from 23 miles away, the Stillwater crowd, clad in black and red, chanted “This is our house!” inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday morning. The Ponies made their supporters proud by staking a claim on Vikings turf with a 1-0 win over Eagan in the Class 3A girls soccer state semifinals.
Senior and 2025 Ms. Soccer finalist Rylee Lawrence scored her 17th goal of the season with a tidy left-foot slide into the back of the net to bring Stillwater out on top.
For the team’s 17 seniors, securing a spot in Friday’s state final against Wayzata meant more than the chance to take home the title for the first time since 2021. The group of soon-to-be graduates were freshmen when their shot at a spot in the finals was shut down.
“I think that was a big drive for us,” Stillwater starting keeper Reese Elzen said. “It’s just such a big deal because we’re all so close and a lot of us have been on the team since we were freshman. We’ve just all grown together.
“So getting to do this together is really important. We’re going to remember it forever, and getting to win in the Bank with these girls that we spent four years with is awesome. They’ve built some great team chemistry.”
Elzen, sporting the crimson colors of her future team at Wisconsin, stopped any advances by the Wildcats’ midfielder and standout player Ana Oenning. The senior’s best shot on goal came right before the final buzzer when she sent a lofty pass perfectly in front of the net, splitting the Stillwater back line, and to the feet of Tess Triplett. Elzen launched off the goal line to pounce on the ball.
“If she has the ball on her feet with little touches, you’ve got to hold your ground,” Elzen said. “But when they take a big touch, that might be the only chance you get to come out and grab the ball.”
The Wildcats aim to repeat 2024 and take home a third place trophy. Meanwhile, the Ponies will attempt to prove they can take on state final favorite Wayzata on Friday.
“We came into the tournament thinking we can win,” Stillwater head coach Mike Huber said. “We’re not the underdog in this and, again, I hope these girls know that when they go play Wayzata that even though they’ll be the underdog technically, that they’re really not.”
— Olivia Hicks
1st half: Mankato East 1, Mahtomedi 0
If you can believe it, this time last year, these two teams met in this same game, and Mahtomedi beat the Cougars 7-0 in a game far more lopsided than most state semifinals we see. Watching this game, you’d never be able to tell.
This time, Mankato East got on the board first. Freshman Mia Graff, tucked in the right corner of Mahtomedi’s defensive third, launched a cross into the 6-yard box for flocking Cougars teammates. Or, rather, a shot. The ball sailed over keeper Harlow Berger and glanced off the back post to put this young Mankato East team up.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Class 2A: Mankato East vs. Mahtomedi
Of all the fun matchups we get to see during this year’s state tournament, the high-flying offense of No. 4-seeded Mankato East trying to break down the defense of No. 1 Mahtomedi might be one of the most exciting. We’ll get that here at U.S. Bank Stadium as we move on from our Class 3A semifinals to our 2A matchups.
Mahtomedi (15-2-2), the defending Class 2A state champion, has shut out its opponent in 12 of its last 14 games, including in its four postseason games. They’ve got All-Minnesota keeper and St. Thomas commit Harlow Berger on their side, in net behind a strong defense.
Meanwhile, Mankato East (also 15-2-2) averages nearly five goals per game, thanks to a standout All-Minnesota season from sophomore Laina Peterson (32 goals, 17 assists) and double-digit scoring seasons from Taylor Schilling, Grace Campbell and Mia Graff.
Mahtomedi is an 11-time state champion, the most in Minnesota girls soccer, while the Cougars have made state the past three seasons but are still looking for their first championship.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Final: Stillwater 1, Eagan 0
Stillwater held its 1-0 lead over Eagan in the second half of the Class 3A semifinal with starting keeper Reese Elzen shutting down any chances for the Wildcats. Ms. Soccer finalist and senior Rylee Lawrence scored Stillwater’s sole goal.
The Ponies’ best chances to extend their single-point lead came when Jenna Kurth found the ball twice with one shot on goal, but it was stopped by Eagan starting goalie Abigail McGowan.
Eagan’s senior midfielder Ana Oenning, who created the best opportunities for the Wildcats in the semifinal game, ran the ball up the field before crossing it over to Samantha Wood on the left wing.
Oenning had another look later on, sending a pass right in front of the net and splitting the defensive line to find Tess Triplett. Stillwater’s Reese Elzen pushed up off her goal line to snatch the ball before it could go in.
The Ponies will face Wayzata on Friday as they look to win their first state title since 2021.
— Olivia Hicks
2nd Half: Stillwater 1, Eagan 0
As two student sections on opposite ends of the Vikings field chant, the scoreboard remains frozen with Stillwater on top over Eagan. The Wildcats can’t seem to connect passes and create open space but senior Ana Oenning’s shot over the goal post and Stella Triplett’s one-two pass toward the net marked the team’s best chance yet this half.
Stillwater’s attempts to stretch its lead fell flat after freshman midfielder Evelyn Huffer’s tidy shot was saved by Eagan’s keeper.
— Olivia Hicks
Halftime: Stillwater 1, Eagan 0
It’s halftime here at U.S. Bank Stadium where Eagan is attempting to find an answer to Stillwater’s first half goal.
Despite Lillian Eggum only being a freshman, the midfielder was cool and calm in the first half, controlling the semifinal game against the Wildcats. Her long balls routinely set up star senior midfielder Rylee Lawrence for shots on goal. Lawrence scored Stillwater’s only goal.
Eagan, meanwhile, found its best shot thanks to Tess Triplett, whose ball handling allowed the team to press into the Ponies’ back line.
— Olivia Hicks
1st Half: Stillwater 1, Eagan 0
With 12 minutes left on the clock, Ms. Soccer finalist Rylee Lawrence opened up the scoring for Stillwater.
The senior shot her 17th goal of the 2025 season with a clean left-foot kick into the back of the net.
Earlier in the half, Lawrence’s best chance came when freshman midfielder Lillian Eggum carried the ball up the field and fed it to No. 6. Lawrence’s cut back and subsequent shot was stopped by Eagan’s Abigail McGowan.
— Olivia Hicks
How Wayzata advanced to the 3A final
There’s plenty of state championship experience to go around for No. 1-seeded Wayzata, even for a team that regularly started five of 11 sophomores on their tournament roster this season.
Much of that championship experience is found in the Trojans’ net with senior goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez. Head coach Tony Peszneker, in his 36th year coaching the nine-time state champs, said Alvarez is one of the top keepers in the state, and she showed it in a 2-1 comeback win over No. 5 seed Prior Lake in the Class 3A semifinals.
Alvarez started in goal when the Trojans finished runner-up in 2023, then again when they won the 3A title in 2024. This year, she was sidelined for nine games with an ankle sprain, and sophomore keeper Fiona Kinahan stepped in to shepherd Wayzata along its undefeated (16-0-2) season and quest to a reach a third-consecutive state title game.
But since her return on Sept. 17, Alvarez has conceded just three goals, and only one in the postseason.
“It feels really, really good to be able to be back,” Alvarez said. “Missing half the season, sometimes people ask me if I feel like I ruined my senior year. But this team, I think, it just like made it so much fun for me, and it’s a good way to end [it].”
Alvarez helped organize a Wayzata backline that shut out Prior Lake in the second half of Wednesday’s semifinal. That set the Trojans up to take control of the game, earning corner kick after corner kick that junior forward Lauren Craig placed consistently into the 6-yard box, teeing up Wayzata’s first goal for senior Ella O’Keefe.
One of the Trojans array of talented sophomores, Gianna Ross, would loft the game winner in with just over 10 minutes to play, a 20-yard strike buried into the far upper corner of the Prior Lake goal. She scored something similar during the section tournament, said senior forward Addie Millo. By now, none of Wayzata’s young talent is particularly surprising to their older teammates.
“I actually told [Ross[ before this game,” Millo said. “I told her, ‘Gigi, you’re going to score another banger.’ ”
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st Half: Stillwater 0, Eagan 0
Halfway through the first half, the semifinal game pitting the Ponies against the Wildcats is scoreless.
Stillwater’s best two chances came in the form of Lillian Eggum, a freshman midfielder, and senior forward Alayna Muths who both attempted to find a clean shot past Eagan’s starting keeper Abigail McGowan with no avail.
Eagan’s junior midfielder Tess Triplett is controlling the state semifinal game by creating space for senior Ana Oenning to send long balls into Stillwater’s back line.
— Olivia Hicks
Class 2A: Eagan vs. Stillwater
I’m here at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Class 3A girls soccer semifinals where Stillwater will take on Eagan. While the Ponies aim to win a fourth state title — their first since 2021 — the Wildcats hope to take home a larger trophy compared to 2024’s third place.
Eagan advanced to the semifinals after squeezing a 1-0 win over Mounds View in the quarterfinals. The team’s best shutout of the season came in early October with a 7-0 lead against Apple Valley.
Stillwater returns to state with only one loss in the regular season against the Edina Hornets. Led by 2025 Ms. Soccer finalist and senior forward Rylee Lawrence, the Ponies shut down Duluth East with three goals to secure a spot in today’s game. They will attempt to do the same against Eagan and inch closer to another state title.
Students, parents and supporters are already filing into the Vikings seats. Stick around for live updates as the Ponies take on the Wildcats at 10 a.m.
— Olivia Hicks
Final: Wayzata 2, Prior Lake 1
No. 1-seed Wayzata completes a comeback worthy a defending state champion, with second-half goals by Ella O’Keefe and Gianna Ross, then a last-minute stand by the Wayzata defense to see this one out. With the victory, the Trojans move onto their third consecutive Class 3A state title game.
No. 5 Prior Lake, which got its first-half goal from Teagan Jurek, wraps up an impressive season that saw the Lakers return to the state tournament for the first time since 2022.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Wayzata 2, Prior Lake 1
Wayzata certainly dialed up the pressure in the final quarter hour of this game, and now they’ve got something spectacular to show for it.
With just over 10 minutes left, Prior Lake tried to clear a ball served into the box by a Wayzata free kick. Sophomore defender Giana Ross was waiting and ready, lifting a right-footed shot from 20 yards out over a crowded box and into the upper righthand corner of the Lakers’ goal.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Wayzata 1, Prior Lake 1
Twelve minutes to go, and this one’s yet to be decided. We know someone’s going to score the game winner — whether here in regulation, in overtime or in penalties. We’ve had several overtime games in this year’s state tournaments so far, but no penalty shootout yet.
Junior forward Ali Torres has been all over the ball helping create for Prior Lake, but Wayzata keeper Sophia Alvarez got a hand to Teagan Jurek’s best chance since her first-half goal. Lakers senior defenders Lilly Oelrich and Kendall Young have been solid as Wayzata has opened up the game some while looking to complete the comeback.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Wayzata 1, Prior Lake 1
Did we really think the defending state champions would go down without a fight? The Trojans earned seven corner kicks, and with a player as talented as junior Lauren Craig to take them, it was inevitable one of these set pieces would create something.
With 25 minutes to play, sophomore defender Morgan Bryant used her body to bring down one of Craig’s kicks in the 6-yard box. Senior forward Ella O’Keefe jumped on the loose ball and curled in a shot to tie the game with her 10th goal of the fall.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2nd half: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0
Things got interesting here for a few minutes early in the second half — interesting to an observer, but nerve-wracking for Prior Lake.
Wayzata’s most dangerous chance so far came just over two minutes into the half, with a flurry of attackers pouncing on a ball slipped into the 6-yard box after a Trojans corner. Prior Lake sophomore goalkeeper Elisia Kucinski smothered the ball and drew a foul as Wayzata’s forwards tried to poke the ball free, but she also was slow to get up from a collision and had to leave the game to be evaluated. Prior Lake doesn’t have another keeper listed on its roster, so junior defender Toni Fisher, wearing a bright pink pinnie, had to put on a pair of gloves and step in net.
Kucinski was cleared and returned to the sideline after a few minutes, but Prior Lake had to earn a goal kick or throw in to get the substitution. In the meantime, Fisher had to punch a ball away, earning a big cheer from the Lakers fans. They gave her another swelling ovation as Kucinski checked back in.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Halftime: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0
Don’t be too surprised by that scoreline. This Lakers team, looking to make the program’s first trip to the state title game, is one of the deepest squads head coach Phil Walczak has seen in his coaching soccer in Minnesota, he told me after their state quarterfinal win.
Prior Lake just needed all the pieces to come together and click, and those pieces have been clicking so far. The Lakers are quick to swarm on Wayzata’s forwards and effective in finding the feet of its own attackers. Prior Lake faced at least half a dozen state-tournament-caliber teams in its regular season, so it’s ready for these tough matchups, which will certainly only become tougher as Wayzata pushes for the equalizer.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st half: Prior Lake 1, Wayzata 0
Prior Lake struck first with seven minutes remaining until halftime.
Senior forward Breana Phillips forced a Wayzata turnover on the right wing and quickly fed a pass into the Lakers’ quarterfinal hero, Minnesota State Mankato commit Teagan Jurek. Jurek’s one-touch shot from just outside the six-yard box found the back of the net. Alvarez was called into a big save just two minutes later, with the Lakers eager for another as they’ve taken the front foot here.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st half: Wayzata 0, Prior Lake 0
Still scoreless here with 10 minutes to go in the first half, both defenses are preventing many point-blank shots on goal. Wayzata senior Addie Millo darted down the right wing to serve a dangerous pass in front of the Prior Lake goal, but no one was there to tap it in.
Many (including me) have made note that Wayzata is in its fifth consecutive year at state, though it would be remiss not to mention the Trojans did graduate three of their four leading scorers last year, in Tenley Senden (Minnesota), Sarah Hyde (Creighton) and Sophie Hawkinson (North Dakota State basketball).
In a deep program like Wayzata, it’s always the next player up, and we’ll see who will try to come up big and will the Trojans into their third consecutive state title game. In their quarterfinal, it was sophomore defender Morgan Bryant scoring the game winner, only her second goal of the year. Last year, it was junior Alex Vellieux scoring a hat trick in their quarterfinal against Eagan.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st half: Wayzata 0, Prior Lake 0
Twenty minutes into the first half, we’re still scoreless — looking more like Wayzata’s overtime quarterfinal, rather than Prior Lake’s, in which the Lakers went up early behind a goal from senior Lauren Schindler.
Wayzata has spent more time in the Lakers’ half, earning four corners that junior Lauren Craig has been able to serve into dangerous positions. But the Lakers have had a few notable chances on the counter attack, their closest a shot tapped wide by Ellie Ohlmann as goalkeeper Sophie Alvarez stepped off her goal line to pressure the Drake commit. Senior Teagan Jurek sent a another solid shot sailing over the crossbar just as the halfway mark of the first half ticked by.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
1st Half: Prior Lake 0, Wayzata 0
We’re underway here at the Bank, kicking off our first of six girls semifinals. Wayzata appears to be without All-Minnesota sophomore outside back Carolyn Voss, who made last year’s All-Tournament team as the Trojans won the state title. Voss had the rare honor of being among 20 teenage players called into the U.S. Youth National Team’s under-16 camp, which runs this week and includes matches overseas against England.
But this Wayzata squad certainly doesn’t lack talent or state tournament experience. (There’s a reason they’ve reached No. 9 in the national United Soccer Coaches Association poll, after all.) The Trojans have qualified for state the past four years and finished runner-up in 2023, in addition to their title last year. Reliable senior goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez missed nine regular-season games due to injury but is back in net at the right time for the Trojans. She’s come up big in the playoffs so far.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Class 3A: Prior Lake vs. Wayzata
Welcome back to another early day of state soccer semifinals here at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the boys battled yesterday, it’s a dozen girls teams taking to the turf across three size classifications today, competing for a spot in Friday’s state championship matches.
First up are our two Class 3A big-school semifinals. Starting us off is defending champion and No. 1-seeded Wayzata against upset-hungry and No. 5 seed Prior Lake. The Trojans will look to fend off the Lakers, who are making their first trip to state in over two decades under first-year head coach Phil Walczak.
This Class 3A tournament is especially competitive, with Wayzata winning 1-0 in overtime against St. Michael-Albertville in its quarterfinal, and Prior Lake needing a late goal to beat Lakeville North 2-1. Both teams are deep (thanks to being two of the largest schools in the state) and are battle-tested (thanks to tough regular-season schedules). Interestingly, the teams haven’t faced one another yet this season.
Keep an eye on Wayzata’s junior forward Lauren Craig, who leads the Trojans in both goals (25) and assists (22) in their quest for a ninth state title. Senior forward Ellie Ohlmann, a Drake commit, also tops the Prior Lake roster in both categories, with 15 goals and 13 assists this fall.
Comments