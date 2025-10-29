Live updates from girls soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

But this Wayzata squad certainly doesn’t lack talent or state tournament experience. (There’s a reason they’ve reached No. 9 in the national United Soccer Coaches Association poll, after all.) The Trojans have qualified for state the past four years and finished runner-up in 2023, in addition to their title last year. Reliable senior goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez missed nine regular-season games due to injury but is back in net at the right time for the Trojans. She’s come up big in the playoffs so far.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Class 3A: Prior Lake vs. Wayzata

Welcome back to another early day of state soccer semifinals here at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the boys battled yesterday, it’s a dozen girls teams taking to the turf across three size classifications today, competing for a spot in Friday’s state championship matches.

First up are our two Class 3A big-school semifinals. Starting us off is defending champion and No. 1-seeded Wayzata against upset-hungry and No. 5 seed Prior Lake. The Trojans will look to fend off the Lakers, who are making their first trip to state in over two decades under first-year head coach Phil Walczak.

This Class 3A tournament is especially competitive, with Wayzata winning 1-0 in overtime against St. Michael-Albertville in its quarterfinal, and Prior Lake needing a late goal to beat Lakeville North 2-1. Both teams are deep (thanks to being two of the largest schools in the state) and are battle-tested (thanks to tough regular-season schedules). Interestingly, the teams haven’t faced one another yet this season.

Keep an eye on Wayzata’s junior forward Lauren Craig, who leads the Trojans in both goals (25) and assists (22) in their quest for a ninth state title. Senior forward Ellie Ohlmann, a Drake commit, also tops the Prior Lake roster in both categories, with 15 goals and 13 assists this fall.