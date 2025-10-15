Skip to main content
Wayzata rolls against Rogers, cruises into Class 3A girls soccer state tournament

Lakeville North, Stillwater, Duluth East, Holy Angels and Blake were among other section championship winners Tuesday.

Lauren Craig (5) of Wayzata celebrates a goal by Sophia Alvarez in the first half of a section final against Rogers on Tuesday at Wayzata High School. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wayzata showed Tuesday how it landed the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A girls soccer. The Trojans dominated from the opening kick to defeat second-seeded Rogers 7-1 in the Class 3A, Section 6 final at Wayzata.

The Trojans scored a goal 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the game when Gianna Ross knocked in a loose ball off a corner kick.

“We knew they [are] a good team,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker said. “Getting that goal right away got us fired up. That was probably our best half of the season. Getting goals two and three opened the doors for us.”

Alex Veilleux added a pair of goals to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead less than halfway through the first half. Lauren Craig added a pair of penalty kick goals sandwiched around a goal by Ava Molde before Ellen Welliver scored with 2:24 left in the first half to give the Trojans a 7-0 halftime lead.

The highlight of the game for the Royals (13-3-3) came in the 28th minute, when goalkeeper Emma Blanchar made a diving save to her left. She made another diving save to her left in the second half.

The Trojans (14-0-2) held the Royals without a shot on goal until the 58:22 mark. Alana Ricks broke the shutout with a long goal lobbed over the head of the Trojans goalkeeper.

“We know we have a good defense,” Peszneker said. “We have had a good offense the last few games. Defense is a product of that.”

The state tournaments in all three classes begin with quarterfinals Tuesday through Thursday and play down to semifinals Oct. 29 and championship games Oct. 31. The semis and finals will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium. The tournaments will be seeded Saturday.

Other Class 3A sections

Section 1 — Lakeville North 3, Farmington 1: Lakeville North (12-3-3) reached the state tournament for the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years.

Section 2 — Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 0: Prior Lake (13-5-1) will play at state for the fist time since 2002. Chanhassen (13-2-3) is ranked 10th.

Related Coverage

Section 3 — Eagan 2, Rosemount 1: Eagan (15-2-2), ranked seventh, turned back the No. 3 team in Class 3A and reached state for the third year in a row.

Section 4 — Stillwater 2, White Bear Lake 1: Stillwater (16-1-1), ranked second in the class, returns to state after two years away. The Ponies won the state title in 2021.

Section 5 — Mounds View 1, Spring Lake Park 0: Mounds View (10-6-3) will play in the state tournament for the 15th time.

Section 7 — Duluth East 1, Blaine 0: Hadley Friday scored in the second half on an assist by Kayleigh Wilmot, driving No. 9 Duluth East (16-2-1) to state for the second year in a row.

Section 8 — St. Michael-Albertville 1, Buffalo 0: St. Michael-Albertville (13-3-2) reached state for the fourth year in a row.

Class 2A

Section 1 — Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0: Byron (15-0-3), ranked eighth, will play at state for the second season in a row.

Section 2 — Mankato East 7, St. Peter 1: Mankato East (14-2-2), ranked fifth, qualified for state for the fourth year in a row.

Section 3 — Holy Angels 5, Hastings 1: Ellen Neuharth scored four goals for the top-seeded Stars (13-3-3), ranked fourth in the class. They return to state for the 12th time after finishing as runner-up the past two seasons and winning in 2022. Hastings ends the season 9-7-2.

Section 4 — Mahtomedi 3, Hill-Murray 0: The top-ranked team in the class is headed to state after a victory over No. 3. Mahtomedi (14-2-2) is the defending Class 2A champion and will make its 19th appearance at state.

Section 5 — Blake 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2: Undefeated Blake (14-0-4), ranked second in Class 2A, returns to state for the 11th time but for the first time since 2019. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-6-2) is ranked sixth.

Section 6 — St. Francis 2, Monticello 1 (OT): St. Francis (14-2-3), ranked 10th, will make back-to-back state tournament appearances.

Section 8 — Sartell 2, St. Cloud 0: Sartell (13-5) returns to state after a decade away.

Class 1A

Section 4 — St. Croix Prep 7, Concordia Academy 1: St. Croix Prep (16-1-2), ranked eighth, reached the state tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Section 5 — Providence Academy 4, Heritage Christian Academy 1: Maddyn Greenway, who recently became the No. 1 goal scorer in state history, scored three goals for Providence Academy (15-3-1). Beckett Greenway, Maddyn’s younger sister, scored Providence Academy’s other goal.

Section 6 — Watertown-Mayer 1, Southwest Christian 0: Watertown-Mayer (18-1), ranked first, won a matchup of Nos. 1 and 2 to reach the state tournament for the first time. Southwest Christian (16-2-1) was the Class 1A runner-up last season.

Section 7 — Esko 1, Proctor 0: Esko (13-2-1), ranked third, will play at state for the fourth season in a row.

Section 8 — St. Cloud Cathedral 4, East Grand Forks 0: St. Cloud Cathedral (17-2), ranked fifth, qualified for state for the fourth time in five years.

