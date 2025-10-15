Wayzata rolls against Rogers, cruises into Class 3A girls soccer state tournament

Wayzata showed Tuesday how it landed the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A girls soccer. The Trojans dominated from the opening kick to defeat second-seeded Rogers 7-1 in the Class 3A, Section 6 final at Wayzata.

The Trojans scored a goal 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the game when Gianna Ross knocked in a loose ball off a corner kick.

“We knew they [are] a good team,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker said. “Getting that goal right away got us fired up. That was probably our best half of the season. Getting goals two and three opened the doors for us.”

Alex Veilleux added a pair of goals to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead less than halfway through the first half. Lauren Craig added a pair of penalty kick goals sandwiched around a goal by Ava Molde before Ellen Welliver scored with 2:24 left in the first half to give the Trojans a 7-0 halftime lead.

The highlight of the game for the Royals (13-3-3) came in the 28th minute, when goalkeeper Emma Blanchar made a diving save to her left. She made another diving save to her left in the second half.

The Trojans (14-0-2) held the Royals without a shot on goal until the 58:22 mark. Alana Ricks broke the shutout with a long goal lobbed over the head of the Trojans goalkeeper.

“We know we have a good defense,” Peszneker said. “We have had a good offense the last few games. Defense is a product of that.”

The state tournaments in all three classes begin with quarterfinals Tuesday through Thursday and play down to semifinals Oct. 29 and championship games Oct. 31. The semis and finals will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium. The tournaments will be seeded Saturday.