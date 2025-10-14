As soccer section tournaments play out, the state’s seniors play with a little extra edge, knowing each game could be the last of their high school career.

But for a talented group of 30 seniors, their accomplishments are already recognized as they become Mr. and Ms. Soccer finalists, announced Sunday by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Each year in boys and girls soccer, a senior from each of Minnesota’s three soccer size classifications earns this prestigious honor. The honorees will be announced Sunday.

Here are the finalists for each classification:

Class 3A

Girls

Olivia Halunen, Woodbury, defender/midfielder

Emma Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, forward

Rylee Lawrence, Stillwater, forward

Bella Naples, Chanhassen, midfielder