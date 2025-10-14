Skip to main content
Meet this year’s finalists for Mr. and Ms. Soccer, 30 athletes trying to close strong

The award is given to a senior from each size classification, and the six winners will be announced Sunday.

Mahtomedi goalkeeper Harlow Berger stretches her gloved hand to block a corner kick against Holy Angels during the Class 2A girls soccer state championship game in 2024. Berger is a finalist for Ms. Soccer. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

As soccer section tournaments play out, the state’s seniors play with a little extra edge, knowing each game could be the last of their high school career.

But for a talented group of 30 seniors, their accomplishments are already recognized as they become Mr. and Ms. Soccer finalists, announced Sunday by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Each year in boys and girls soccer, a senior from each of Minnesota’s three soccer size classifications earns this prestigious honor. The honorees will be announced Sunday.

Here are the finalists for each classification:

Class 3A

Girls

Olivia Halunen, Woodbury, defender/midfielder

Emma Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, forward

Rylee Lawrence, Stillwater, forward

Bella Naples, Chanhassen, midfielder

Avni Udupa, Minnetonka, forward

Boys

Ethan Brown, Rosemount, midfielder

David Carter, Rochester John Marshall, goalkeeper

Andreas Engle, Edina, midfielder

Moses Kamara, Robbinsdale Armstrong, forward

Andrew Ortiz, North St. Paul, midfielder

Class 2A

Girls

Harlow Berger, Mahtomedi, goalkeeper

Brooke Hillins, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, defender

Nina Meyer, Hill-Murray, midfielder

Ellen Neuharth, Holy Angels, midfielder

Kate Payton, Minneapolis Southwest, forward

Boys

Landon Bell, Blake, forward

Cullen Cox, Faribault, forward

Nolan Crane, Minneapolis Southwest, midfielder

Elvis Hernandez Paz, Simley, midfielder

Michael Hernandez Ruiz, Simley, forward

Class 1A

Girls

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, forward

Isabelle Kapanke, St. Croix Lutheran, midfielder

Marley Murdock, St. Croix Prep, forward

Emily Schaupp, St. Cloud Cathedral, defender

Bella Travis, Southwest Christian, midfielder

Boys

Thomas Hopkins, Holy Angels, defender

Elijah Jensen, Minnehaha Academy, forward

Cole Kropp, Stewartville, midfielder

Hunter Nelson, Hermantown, forward

Jacob Oliver, St. Cloud Cathedral, midfielder

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

