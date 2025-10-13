Streaming Wednesday: Dawson-Boyd vs. Minneota with state’s longest active win streak on the line

The longest active high school football winning streak in Minnesota is at stake Wednesday when Minneota hosts Dawson-Boyd in a game streaming live on Strib Varsity.

Watch the matchup at 7 p.m. here.

Minneota, which has hoisted the Class 1A trophy for the past three seasons, owns the state’s longest active streak with 40 victories in a row. The Vikings last lost Oct. 19, 2022, at Dawson-Boyd. The Blackjacks, who won that game 22-20, have an opportunity to sandwich their section rival’s streak in Wednesday’s regular-season finale.

Dawson-Boyd (6-1) will turn to Nathan Hansen and Kameron Sather on all fronts. Hansen has rushed for 10 touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown. Sather has rushed for nine TDs, caught one TD pass and returned an interception for a touchdown. He’s also picked up 24 total tackles and a sack.

Blackjacks quarterback Gunner Liebl has passed for 899 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 527 yards and five TDs.

Kellen Bradley leads Minneota (7-0) with 13 rushing touchdowns and two receiving TDs, as well as 41 total tackles and two interceptions. The Vikings have also gotten seven rushing TDs, three TD catches, two interceptions with one returned for a score, one punt-return TD and two kick-return TDs from Easton Johnston.

Minneota quarterback Tristen Sussner has thrown for 1,027 yards and 16 scores this season.

Looking for more to watch after the game? Bradley is scheduled to appear on “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” The show starts at 9:30 p.m. here.