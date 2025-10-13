Wednesday’s regular-season finale between Brainerd and Spring Lake Park is crucial for both teams, for different reasons.

Spring Lake Park would remain perfect with a win at home and enter the playoffs without a misstep this season. Brainerd would get back to .500 and find something to build upon in the section tournament.

Watch the matchup live on Strib Varsity on Wednesday at 7 p.m. here.

Spring Lake Park, No. 11 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, is 7-0 overall and has defeated every other team in its section, putting the Panthers on track to make the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Panthers are averaging 37.6 points per game while holding opponents to an average of 11 points. Quarterback Nolan Roach has passed for nine touchdowns and rushed for six TDs.

Brainerd started the season 3-0 but has lost its past four games. After three double-digit losses, the Warriors are looking to bounce back and generate momentum ahead of the postseason.

Jayden Barnum leads Brainerd into Wednesday’s game, having rushed for 696 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Bo Schwartz will also be one to watch after he passed for a season-high 232 yards last week against Alexandria.