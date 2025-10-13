Streaming Wednesday: Bemidji vs. Monticello football, pitting teams with shared pasts

Two football teams with something in common — and something that separates them — will meet Wednesday on the final day of the regular season in a game livestreamed on Strib Varsity.

Watch the Bemidji-Monticello matchup at 7 p.m. here.

Bemidji (4-3) and Monticello (6-1) can share about their losses to Alexandria, one by a single touchdown, the other by a single point. Monticello fell to Alexandria 7-0 in the second week of the season. Bemidji lost to Alexandria 36-35 on Oct. 3.

The separating factor is the result of each team’s game against Elk River. Bemidji lost to the Elks 50-42 in the season opener. Monticello, ranked eighth in Class 5A, defeated the Elks 22-14 on Thursday. That’s Elk River’s fewest points this season; the Elks average more than 40 points per game.

The result speaks for the Magic’s defense. Their offense comes from a blend of rushing, led by Cale Holthaus’ 669 yards and 11 TDs, and passing, triggered by Carson Deibele, who’s completed 40 of 76 passes and accounted for five TDs while throwing only two interceptions.

For Bemidji, Miles Gish averages 116 rushing yards (and nearly 13 yards per carry). Seven players have carried the ball at least a dozen times for the Lumberjacks.

Looking for more to watch after the game? Bemidji coach Bryan Stoffel is scheduled to appear on “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” The show starts at 9:30 p.m. here.