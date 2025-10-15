Video: Inside two of Minnesota’s newest football stadiums

The Bloomington Kennedy and Bloomington Jefferson football teams have not met since 2018.

Jefferson won that meeting 24-6 at Bloomington Stadium, the field initially built for the former Lincoln High School that both schools used for 50-plus years.

On Wednesday, the rivalry enters a new chapter, but in a different setting. A 6:30 p.m. kickoff between Jefferson (2-5) and Kennedy (3-4) will take place — at Jefferson.

For the first time, both the Jaguars and Eagles have their own homes. On Sept. 6, after a few delays, the Kennedy Eagles cut the ribbon on their new home, and the Jaguars followed Sept. 17. The official field dedication at Kennedy was held Oct. 10, and Jefferson’s is Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the eve of the rivalry game, the new era of Bloomington athletics was celebrated over a meal, where both teams were invited to talk about values and leadership at Substance Church. City officials were also invited to attend.

Click the video box above for a behind-the-scenes tour of the new stadiums. Note: If the video box does not appear, please refresh the page.

“This is going to be historical,” Kennedy senior lineman Jayveon Kelly said.

Lincoln High closed in 1982. Kennedy opened in 1965, and Jefferson in 1970. With Bloomington Stadium crumbling from age, the Bloomington City Council approved the school district’s $6.3 million project in July 2024 for two new on-campus stadiums.