Video: Inside two of Minnesota’s newest football stadiums

The Bloomington Kennedy and Bloomington Jefferson football teams have not met since 2018.
Jefferson won that meeting 24-6 at Bloomington Stadium, the field initially built for the former Lincoln High School that both schools used for 50-plus years.
On Wednesday, the rivalry enters a new chapter, but in a different setting. A 6:30 p.m. kickoff between Jefferson (2-5) and Kennedy (3-4) will take place — at Jefferson.
For the first time, both the Jaguars and Eagles have their own homes. On Sept. 6, after a few delays, the Kennedy Eagles cut the ribbon on their new home, and the Jaguars followed Sept. 17. The official field dedication at Kennedy was held Oct. 10, and Jefferson’s is Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the eve of the rivalry game, the new era of Bloomington athletics was celebrated over a meal, where both teams were invited to talk about values and leadership at Substance Church. City officials were also invited to attend.
Click the video box above for a behind-the-scenes tour of the new stadiums.
“This is going to be historical,” Kennedy senior lineman Jayveon Kelly said.
Lincoln High closed in 1982. Kennedy opened in 1965, and Jefferson in 1970. With Bloomington Stadium crumbling from age, the Bloomington City Council approved the school district’s $6.3 million project in July 2024 for two new on-campus stadiums.
“I think enrollment in schools is real and competition in schools is real, and athletes want to play in really high-quality places,” said Molly Hollenbeck, the principal at Kennedy. “A lot of families and kids judge a school based on their athletic programs and the facilities that they have. What I see in Bloomington is an investment.”
Both schools’ stadiums feature turf fields, press boxes, sound systems, concession and ticket plazas, and stands for 2,500 fans.
“People come in, and they’re just kind of in awe,” said Chad Nyberg, Jefferson’s activities director.
Jareck Horton, the activities director at Kennedy, sees room for all.
“The high school field is a place for community,” he said. “It’s a place to gather. It’s a place to build friendships and to really celebrate what our youth have to offer. My encouragement to the community is: Come out and see these kids. Come out and support these kids. They need you. We want you. It’s a great atmosphere, and the best is yet to come.”
