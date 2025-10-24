Teagan Jurek lifts Prior Lake over Lakeville North in 3A girls soccer quarterfinals

Prior Lake senior forward Teagan Jurek can score in plenty of ways for the Lakers, but even she admitted, “I’m not a header person. … I don’t think I’ve ever headed the ball this season.”

But when it counted most — with 10 minutes remaining in Prior Lake’s first state quarterfinal appearance since 2002 — Jurek dashed to the near post for a glancing header, redirecting senior forward Ellie Ohlmann’s corner kick into the back of Lakeville North’s net.

The Minnesota State Mankato commit’s 13th goal of the year put No. 4-seeded Prior Lake ahead 2-1 over the No. 5 Panthers. That stood as the final score of the Class 3A quarterfinal hosted at Monticello High School, booking Prior Lake a spot in Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 1 seed Wayzata.

“[State] was always the goal, but I think it’s kind of surreal that it’s actually happening,” senior midfielder Gianna Stiehm said.

Four minutes into the match, another Minnesota State Mankato commit, senior midfielder Lauren Schindler, opened the scoring for the Lakers. Junior forward Ali Torres threaded a curving pass to Schindler, whose first touch took her between a pair of Panthers defenders for a side-netting strike.

The Panthers (12-4-3) managed to equalize with less than 10 minutes left in the first half, thanks to junior Brynn Koehnen pouncing on the end of sophomore midfielder Avery Lopez’s service into the 6-yard box. Jurek even admitted “that scared us” going into halftime.

The Lakers have weathered tough patches, not just in individual games but in their season as a whole. There was a 13-day stretch in September when Prior Lake picked up just one win and five losses, including a 2-0 loss to Lakeville North and a 1-0 defeat to Eagan, both fellow South Suburban Conference teams joining the Lakers in the Class 3A state tournament.

“I feel like if we played easier teams on the way up, we wouldn’t be ready for this,” Stiehm said.