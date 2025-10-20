Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Ms. Soccer winners from three classes are honored

Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway in Class 1A, Holy Angels’ Ellen Neuharth in 2A and St. Michael-Albertville’s Emma Kvant in 3A are selected as Minnesota’s top seniors.

Holy Angels midfielder Ellen Neuharth, shown dribbling during a 2024 game, is the 2025 Ms. Soccer for Class 3A. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two multisport stars and a state championship game regular make up this year’s honorees for Ms. Soccer.

On Sunday, the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association announced the recipients of the prestigious career recognition, awarded to a senior in each size classification of competition.

Here are this year’s winners:

Class 1A

Maddyn Greenway • Providence Academy

When the Star Tribune caught up with Maddyn Greenway after she broke the MSHSL goalscoring record in a section tournament win over Breck, she said she had set a personal goal of winning both Ms. Soccer and Ms. Basketball.

Greenway, committed to Kentucky for basketball, can check one of those off her list.

The Providence Academy forward’s 52 goals this fall improved her total with the Lions to 207. She helped the Class 1A team to its first state title in 2024 — one of the achievements that earned her recognition as Strib Varsity’s Female Athlete of the Year. The Lions look to repeat as this year’s No. 1 seed.

Read more about Greenway’s accomplishments here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 2A

Ellen Neuharth • Holy Angels

Related Coverage

Neuharth, committed to the Gophers, is a two-time Tri-Metro Conference Player of the Year whose 25 goals and three assists have the Stars looking to reach their fourth consecutive state title game. Neuharth has been an all-conference honoree since her freshman year, when the Stars won the 2022 state championship.

Class 3A

Emma Kvant • St. Michael-Albertville

Kvant is a track and field state champion looking to run collegiately, but her soccer talents are Division I level, too. Her speed and skill have made her a force to be reckoned with for the Knights soccer team.

Kvant’s 22 goals and eight assists this fall helped St. Michael-Albertville reach the Class 3A state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Soccer

Girls soccer players to watch at Minnesota’s state tournaments

Girls Soccer

Girls soccer state tournaments: teams, schedule and Strib Varsity predictions

Girls Soccer

Comments