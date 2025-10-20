Ms. Soccer winners from three classes are honored

Two multisport stars and a state championship game regular make up this year’s honorees for Ms. Soccer.

On Sunday, the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association announced the recipients of the prestigious career recognition, awarded to a senior in each size classification of competition.

Here are this year’s winners:

Class 1A

Maddyn Greenway • Providence Academy

When the Star Tribune caught up with Maddyn Greenway after she broke the MSHSL goalscoring record in a section tournament win over Breck, she said she had set a personal goal of winning both Ms. Soccer and Ms. Basketball.

Greenway, committed to Kentucky for basketball, can check one of those off her list.

The Providence Academy forward’s 52 goals this fall improved her total with the Lions to 207. She helped the Class 1A team to its first state title in 2024 — one of the achievements that earned her recognition as Strib Varsity’s Female Athlete of the Year. The Lions look to repeat as this year’s No. 1 seed.

Read more about Greenway’s accomplishments here.