Class 6A football state tournament bracket is revealed

There wasn’t much drama at the top, but the Class 6A football postseason brackets that were announced Thursday morning still held a little intrigue.

As expected, the No. 1 seeds in 6A were Maple Grove, at 8-0 the only undefeated team left in the class, and three teams with 7-1 records: Centennial, Rosemount and Forest Lake.

The playoff bracketing gained interest as the lower seeds were unveiled.

Earning coveted No. 2 seeds, which are also rewarded with home games in the first two rounds, provided they advance, were Champlin Park, the only team with one or fewer losses that didn’t receive a No. 1 seed, and three teams with 6-2 records: Lakeville South, Woodbury and Minnetonka.

No. 3 seeds went to Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Blaine and Mounds View. The No. 4 seeds are Osseo, Edina, Shakopee and East Ridge.

First-round games of note include Farmington, a No. 5 seed, at Edina. Stillwater, another No. 5 seed, gets one of the few rematches from the regular season when it travels to Shakopee. Shakopee won at Stillwater 49-28 in Week 3 of the regular season.

Two teams will have their star quarterbacks back for the postseason. Minnetonka coach Mark Esch confirmed on Randy Shaver’s selection show podcast that the Skippers will have junior Caden Gutzmer for their playoff opener against Anoka. And Moorhead, a No. 6 seed, got quarterback Jett Feeney back Wednesday for its 51-44 victory over Edina. Feeney had missed the Spuds’ five previous games but will be back under center when the Spuds travel to play Blaine.

The first round of the 32-team Class 6A playoffs is still a week away, beginning Oct. 24. The second round is a week later.