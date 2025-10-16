Live scores and updates from Week 8 football around Minnesota

School is out Thursday and Friday across Minnesota for MEA week, so the 2025 regular season comes to a close on a Wednesday.

Strib Varsity is following all the major games happening Wednesday, including Minnetonka at Maple Grove, Mahtomedi at St. Thomas Academy and Lakeville South at Rosemount.

We’ll have scores and updates from other games around Minnesota.

You can follow our live scoreboard and watch livestreams of these three games:

Tune in at 9:30 p.m. for Episode 9 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Maple Grove running back James Engle (24) tries to gain yardage against Minnetonka in the second quarter at Maple Grove School on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

White Bear Lake 7, Mounds View 7: Oluwatomi Animasaun pulled White Bear Lake even with a 44-yard scoring run.

Stewartville 20, Delano 0: Brody Buckmeier ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Stewartville with 1:54 left in the first half. Stewartville is 5-2 and No. 5 in Class 4A. Delano is also 5-2.

2Q: Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 0

Senior kicker Bennett Simmering hit a 28-yard field goal, stretching Rosemount’s lead.