Live scores and updates from Week 8 football around Minnesota

Strib Varsity reporters will provide updates from games at Maple Grove, St. Thomas Academy and Rosemount.

Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois, center, runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against Maple Grove on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller, Jim Paulsen, Joe Christensen and Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

School is out Thursday and Friday across Minnesota for MEA week, so the 2025 regular season comes to a close on a Wednesday.

Strib Varsity is following all the major games happening Wednesday, including Minnetonka at Maple Grove, Mahtomedi at St. Thomas Academy and Lakeville South at Rosemount.

We’ll have scores and updates from other games around Minnesota.

You can follow our live scoreboard and watch livestreams of these three games:

Tune in at 9:30 p.m. for Episode 9 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Maple Grove running back James Engle (24) tries to gain yardage against Minnetonka in the second quarter at Maple Grove School on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

White Bear Lake 7, Mounds View 7: Oluwatomi Animasaun pulled White Bear Lake even with a 44-yard scoring run.

Stewartville 20, Delano 0: Brody Buckmeier ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Stewartville with 1:54 left in the first half. Stewartville is 5-2 and No. 5 in Class 4A. Delano is also 5-2.

2Q: Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 0

Senior kicker Bennett Simmering hit a 28-yard field goal, stretching Rosemount’s lead.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Blaine 7, Andover 7: The Bengals took a lead against the No. 9 team in Class 6A, but the Huskies responded. Devin Clark scored for Blaine, and Andover responded with a Joseph Mapson TD run.

Osseo 7, Champlin Park 7: Osseo got a TD from Noah Graves, and Preston Nelson scored for Champlin Park. Champlin Park is No. 7 in Class 6A. Osseo is 4-3 and unranked.

1Q: Minnetonka 14, Maple Grove 0

Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois, center, scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Maple Grove on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s been all Minnetonka. The Skippers are getting a good push at the line of scrimmage and their runners are 3 yards into the Maple Grove defense before they encounter resistance. Francois scored his second TD of the game, a 5-yarder off right tackle. Maple Grove needs to right the ship quickly.

— Jim Paulsen

End 1Q: Rosemount 7, Lakeville South 0

RB Savion Severson, who had a 53-yard touchdown run, was shaken up on the next possession. Looked to be an upper-body injury, but he remained in the game.

— Joe Christensen

Halftime: St. Thomas Academy 21, Mahtomedi 0

St. Thomas Academy’s Todd Rogalski was the MVP of the first half. Rogalski’s interception was the biggest play defensively in the second quarter. The 5-11 senior had a 16-yard catch that helped set up the second TD of the game. His 40-yard catch put an exclamation point on the one-sided first half after he dove into the end zone. Mahtomedi had no answer for the Cadets after keeping them scoreless in the first quarter.

— Marcus Fuller

1Q: Minnetonka 7, Maple Grove 0

Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against Maple Grove on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Skippers, with Caleb Francois at QB, went 78 yards in nine plays, all on the ground, to take the early lead on a 2-yard run by Francois. The Skippers punched first; how will Maple Grove hit back?

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Rosemount 7, Lakeville South 0

Junior running back Savion Severson made a great cut near the line of scrimmage and raced 53 yards for a touchdown.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Levi Harris scored again for the Elks, running 24 yards this time, with 30 seconds left in the first half. That came 21 seconds after J’Dale Thompson passed 8 yards to Dawit Chimedesa for a Cretin-Derham Hall touchdown.

Pine Island 7, Chatfield 0: Scores from the 7 p.m. starts are already arriving. Nick Thein scored on a 44-yard run for Pine Island, 7-0 and No. 6 in Class 3A. Chatfield (6-1) is No. 8 in Class 2A.

Updates from around Minnesota

Moorhead 21, Edina 21: Jett Feeney passed for another touchdown, this one 18 yards to Jaimeson Dunlap with a second left in the first half. Don’t diminish the importance of these 6A games pitting teams just above and below .500. A No. 3 seed is much better than a No. 5 seed.

Eagan 20, Rogers 14: Gage Halvorson ran for a 59-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats back in front with 2:00 left in the first half. These are 2-5 teams angling for better seeding in Class 6A’s 32-team state tournament bracket, which will be released Thursday morning. Watch stribvarsity.com for that news midmorning.

Buffalo 29, Park Center 8: Adam Assen caught an 80-yard touchdown pass to get the Pirates on the board with 4:54 left in the first half.

2Q: St. Thomas Academy 21, Mahtomedi 0

Mahtomedi’s first turnover of the game proved costly in the second quarter. Todd Rogalski turned his interception into the second straight TD on a short field for St. Thomas Academy. Rogalski scored on a 40-yard scoring pass from Karl with 2:22 left in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Rogers 14, Eagan 13: Easton Ridlehoover ran for a touchdown to put the Royals in front with 9:47 left in the first half.

Elk River 20, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Levi Harris scored on an 83-yard run, and the Elks are three TDs ahead in this clash of prominent Class 5A teams.

St. Michael-Albertville 14, Hopkins 6: Wyatt Mosher runs for a 2-yard touchdown for the Knights with 6:00 left in the first half.

2Q: St. Thomas Academy 14, Mahtomedi 0

The Cadets found their formula to move the ball with a balanced attack. On the second scoring drive, St. Thomas Academy quarterback Tristan Karl connected on four of five passes for 36 yards, including a 7-yard TD to Grant English.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Edina 14, Moorhead 14: The action is fast at Edina, and we see Jett Feeney is back in action. He has returned from a shoulder injury, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to David Mack. That came after a 22-yard scoring run by Taye Reich. The Hornets worked a 14-yard TD pass from Mason West to Luke Ansems into the mix.

Buffalo 15, Park Center 0: Hendrix Gatz returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Buffalo (4-3) is rolling.

2Q: St. Thomas Academy 7, Mahtomedi 0

It was a defensive battle early, both teams going scoreless in the first quarter. St. Thomas Academy struck first with Dominic Baez’s 7-yard touchdown run. It was his 16th rushing TD this season. Baez had a 49-yard run in the first quarter, but the Cadets missed a field goal.

— Marcus Fuller

Around Minnesota

Elk River 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Elk River already has two long rushing touchdowns against the Raiders, 5-2 and No. 7 in Class 5A. Elk River (5-2) is ranked ninth. Carsyn Kleffman scored on a 21-yard run, and Braedon Becker scored on a 43-yard run.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, East Grand Forks 0: Jace Baumgartner scored on a 14-yard run. Dilworth-Glyndon Felton is 5-2, East Grand Forks 4-3.

Buffalo 8, Park Center 0: Grant Benson got the Bison on the board with a touchdown run with 2:08 left in the first quarter.

Edina 7, Moorhead 0: We’re underway and scoring at Edina. Chase Bjorgaard got in on a 2-yard run. Edina is 4-3, Moorhead 3-4, but nobody really wants to play either team. Each has lost to Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, a list right off the top of the Class 6A rankings.

Pregame: Lakeville South at Rosemount

Rosemount and Lakeville South are both 6-1 and prominent in the Class 6A rankings going into tonight's game at Rosemount. (Joe Christensen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s cold and damp at Rosemount High School for this top-five matchup between the Irish (ranked No. 5 in 6A) and Lakeville South (No. 3 in 6A). It’s time for the regular-season finale, with all kinds of playoff seeding situations on the line.

Both teams are 6-1, enjoying turnaround seasons. Lakeville South went 6-4 last year, and Rosemount went 1-8. When those teams met, South defeated Rosemount 21-9.

This time, our Jim Paulsen predicts a 17-14 win for South, and Marcus Fuller has Rosemount winning 24-20.

— Joe Christensen

Pregame: Minnetonka at Maple Grove

Minnetonka players take to the field before the game at Maple Grove School on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There are rumors that Minnetonka coach Mark Esch is considering starting QB Caden Gutzmer. Nothing concrete, and things could change after warmups, but it’s not out of the question. Getting Gutzmer back could be a game-changer. Granted, he hasn’t played for three weeks, and he could be battling rust, but getting him back allows the Skippers to move Caleb Francois back to tailback, where he was amazing in the early stages of the season.

Stay tuned.

Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois warms up at Maple Grove School in Maple Grove, Minn., on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite what Minnetonka does, Maple Grove has been the best team in the state for the past two years, and the Crimson deserve all the accolades. They will have to deal with any wrinkles cooked up by Minnetonka defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi, who, let’s not forget, coached Maple Grove for 11 years and one state title. I guarantee Lombardi wants to win this game, but schemes only count for so much. Maple Grove’s secret sauce is talent and plenty of it. The Crimson come at opponents in waves and overwhelm them.

Maple Grove beat Minnetonka twice last year, including in the Class 6A championship game. Both teams are jazzed for this one. Should be fun.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Mahtomedi at St. Thomas Academy

The field awaits two undefeated teams, Mahtomedi and St. Thomas Academy, meeting on the final day of the regular season. (Marcus Fuller/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Thomas Academy opened the season with an impressive win vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, proving it was a team to watch.

The Cadets (7-0) became the No. 1 team in Class 5A after beating Chanhassen and haven’t looked back. But their biggest test since then is arguably their final regular-season game tonight vs. Mahtomedi.

The Zephyrs (7-0) were flying under the radar as one of three unbeatens in the class’ top 10, but they jumped to No. 3 after escaping CDH last week, 28-27.

St. Thomas Academy lost to Mahtomedi in the 2022 playoffs but otherwise has defeated the Zephyrs every year since 2018.

— Marcus Fuller

