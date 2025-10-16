Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

St. Thomas Academy routs Mahtomedi, stakes a claim as Class 5A’s best

The Cadets, No. 1 in the class, handed the Zephyrs their first loss and finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2022.

St. Thomas Academy players, shown celebrating in September, had more to cheer Wednesday night, when they beat Mahtomedi and finished the regular season undefeated. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

St. Thomas Academy, Mahtomedi and Spring Lake Park were the only undefeated teams in Minnesota’s loaded Class 5A entering the final night of the regular season.

Two teams were left standing in the end: No. 1 St. Thomas Academy and No. 2 Spring Lake Park.

There’s a big gap between the Cadets and the rest.

St. Thomas Academy enters section play next week as the clear favorite to win the 5A state title after Wednesday’s 35-7 demolishing of the No. 3 Zephyrs in Mendota Heights.

The Cadets (8-0) finished unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 2022. This could be their most talented team since they finished as state runner-up two years ago.

“We are a much better team right now in Game 8 than we were last year,” St. Thomas Academy coach Travis Walch said. “We’re healthier right now. It reminds me of two years ago when we really hit into the playoffs really healthy.”

In the season opener this year, St. Thomas Academy picked up its first statement victory against Cretin-Derham Hall. The Cadets were deemed legitimate contenders after taking down previously No. 1-ranked Chanhassen on Sept. 19. They looked like arguably the most complete team in the state in giving Mahtomedi its first loss in a one-sided affair.

After a scoreless first quarter, St. Thomas scored 21 points in the second quarter, including two touchdown passes from junior Tristan Karl, who has developed this season into a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the seniors honored Wednesday night were Todd Rogalski, Grant English and Dominic Baez, who combined for all five touchdowns.

“Being able to be just a really balanced offense helps me a lot,” Karl said. “I think it makes it really easy that we have a lot of talented weapons like Todd and Dom, who can go out there and run a route. English is making plays, too. The balance of the offense is really hard to defend.”

Baez, one of the best running backs in the state, threw his second scoring pass of the season in the third quarter on a high-arching ball to English for a 64-yard sideline connection.

Related Coverage

Not even 90 seconds later, Rogalski’s 70-yard punt return for a touchdown was viral video-worthy after he shook several defenders and broke into the open field to make it 35-0 with 3:08 left.

A dynamic 5-foot-11 receiver and defensive back, Rogalski also scored on a 40-yard pass from Karl in the second quarter right after his spectacular sideline interception of a pass by Mahtomedi’s Mark Graff.

The Cadets last lost in the series three years ago, when they went from an undefeated regular season to falling to Mahtomedi in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

“We knew we weren’t going to take them lightly,” Rogalski said. “We’ve got tradition here. We’re the 18th team to go undefeated in the regular season. We held that chip on our shoulder because we knew what it meant for the playoffs.”

A year ago, St. Thomas Academy lost to Chaska on Senior Night after leading 14-0 at halftime. The Cadets allowed no such comeback Wednesday.

The Zephyrs (7-1) held off Cretin-Derham Hall on the road last week in a 28-27 victory, but they weren’t able to generate any offense until a 31-yard catch by Jaxon Mitchell in the fourth quarter. Graff’s 16-yard touchdown run on the drive was too late to fuel any comeback hopes.

Mahtomedi rushed for 190 yards Wednesday, but it was outgained 309-232 in total offense.

“I challenged the guys,” Walch said. “The last two games were really complete games on all sides. You could really see how special teams goes out there and tilts the field and the offense punches it in. If you’re not playing complementary football come playoff time, it’s going to be tough to win.”

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

Maple Grove finds itself, pulls away from Minnetonka

Football

Rosemount holds on to beat Lakeville South

Football

Comments