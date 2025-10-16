St. Thomas Academy routs Mahtomedi, stakes a claim as Class 5A’s best

St. Thomas Academy, Mahtomedi and Spring Lake Park were the only undefeated teams in Minnesota’s loaded Class 5A entering the final night of the regular season.

Two teams were left standing in the end: No. 1 St. Thomas Academy and No. 2 Spring Lake Park.

There’s a big gap between the Cadets and the rest.

St. Thomas Academy enters section play next week as the clear favorite to win the 5A state title after Wednesday’s 35-7 demolishing of the No. 3 Zephyrs in Mendota Heights.

The Cadets (8-0) finished unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 2022. This could be their most talented team since they finished as state runner-up two years ago.

“We are a much better team right now in Game 8 than we were last year,” St. Thomas Academy coach Travis Walch said. “We’re healthier right now. It reminds me of two years ago when we really hit into the playoffs really healthy.”

In the season opener this year, St. Thomas Academy picked up its first statement victory against Cretin-Derham Hall. The Cadets were deemed legitimate contenders after taking down previously No. 1-ranked Chanhassen on Sept. 19. They looked like arguably the most complete team in the state in giving Mahtomedi its first loss in a one-sided affair.

After a scoreless first quarter, St. Thomas scored 21 points in the second quarter, including two touchdown passes from junior Tristan Karl, who has developed this season into a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.