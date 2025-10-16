Skip to main content
Rosemount holds on to beat Lakeville South

After finishing 1-8 in 2024, the Irish earned the Metro South subdistrict title with the victory Wednesday night.

The win gave Rosemount (7-1) the Metro South subdistrict title and opportunity to lock up a No. 1 seed for the 6A playoffs, with the field set to be announced Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of SportsEngine/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Rosemount’s football team hasn’t lost since the season opener against Centennial, and the Irish are convinced they’re only getting better.

Rosemount got a 53-yard touchdown run from Savion Severson and a 40-yard flea flicker touchdown from Finn Macken to Jakhai Hollie, then held off Lakeville South for a 20-15 victory Wednesday night at Irish Stadium.

The win gave Rosemount (7-1) the Metro South subdistrict title and an opportunity to lock up a No. 1 seed for the 6A playoffs, with the field set to be announced Thursday morning.

“Being a one seed is really amazing because we all worked hard and we all pushed each other and picked each other up,” Severson said. “I just love this team so much.”

Severson transferred from Roseville to Northfield and now Rosemount, where he is now a senior.

“He’s been a great addition,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said. “He’s just so lovable and fit right in with our guys right from the get-go. And he’s a great football player. He’s got a lot to offer, and we try to find ways of getting him the ball so that he can do what he does.”

Cullen George made his second interception in the past two games late in the first half, and the Irish made it hurt. Mayon Dixon pitched the ball back to Macken, who hit a wide-open Hollie for a 40-yard touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

Macken, still a sophomore, played his eighth consecutive game without an interception.

“He’s a dude,” Erdmann said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s a quality leader, quality football player, and makes great decisions with the ball.”

Rosemount led 17-0 at halftime, but then the momentum turned. The Irish tried to punt, and the snap sailed over punter Bennett Simmering’s head. He wisely kicked the ball out of the end zone for a safety, making sure that didn’t turn into a touchdown.

Lakeville South (6-2) used two second-half rushing touchdowns from junior Griffen Dean to narrow the gap, but Simmering’s second field goal of the game helped keep the Irish in front.

“They didn’t do anything that we didn’t think they were going to do … They just came out harder than we did offensively,” Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said. “We’ve just got to clean up our part of it. And Rosemount is a great football team.”

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

