Rosemount holds on to beat Lakeville South

Rosemount’s football team hasn’t lost since the season opener against Centennial, and the Irish are convinced they’re only getting better.

Rosemount got a 53-yard touchdown run from Savion Severson and a 40-yard flea flicker touchdown from Finn Macken to Jakhai Hollie, then held off Lakeville South for a 20-15 victory Wednesday night at Irish Stadium.

The win gave Rosemount (7-1) the Metro South subdistrict title and an opportunity to lock up a No. 1 seed for the 6A playoffs, with the field set to be announced Thursday morning.

“Being a one seed is really amazing because we all worked hard and we all pushed each other and picked each other up,” Severson said. “I just love this team so much.”

Severson transferred from Roseville to Northfield and now Rosemount, where he is now a senior.

“He’s been a great addition,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said. “He’s just so lovable and fit right in with our guys right from the get-go. And he’s a great football player. He’s got a lot to offer, and we try to find ways of getting him the ball so that he can do what he does.”

Cullen George made his second interception in the past two games late in the first half, and the Irish made it hurt. Mayon Dixon pitched the ball back to Macken, who hit a wide-open Hollie for a 40-yard touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

Macken, still a sophomore, played his eighth consecutive game without an interception.