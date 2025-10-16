For the second straight year, Maple Grove’s football team finished the regular season undefeated, rallying Wednesday night to take down Minnetonka 30-14 in a rematch of the 2024 Class 6A state championship game.

At the start, Skippers senior quarterback Caleb Francois commanded the show. He ran for two touchdowns, and the Skippers led 14-0 in the defending state champion’s home after the first quarter.

The strategy didn’t change, according to Adam Spurrell, who still hasn’t lost as the Crimson’s head coach since taking the position before the 2024 season.

“Honestly, we just talked about swarming to the ball and continuing to get as many hands to the ball as we could,“ he said. ”[Francois is] as tough as they come.”

The Crimson, No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 25 and in the Class 6A media poll, began their comeback in the second quarter, when senior quarterback Kaden Harney found Josh Thompson for a 16-yard touchdown. Preston Berg added a field goal, but the Crimson still trailed 14-10 at halftime.

Ryder Skanson, a senior linebacker, had a clear halftime message for his teammates: “It’s going to hurt. It’s going to hurt worse if you lose. Guys, play for your brothers.”

That seemed to work. A long drive to start the third quarter set up Harney to run in a 6-yard touchdown for a 17-14 lead. James Engle followed that with a 27-yard rushing touchdown to put the Crimson up 24-14 after three quarters. Engle scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter to put a bow on the victory over the No. 5 team in the Minnesota Top 25, No. 4 in Class 6A.