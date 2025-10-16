How the Minnesota Top 25 fared: Week 8

1. Maple Grove (8-0): defeated No. 5 Minnetonka 30-14 at Maple Grove. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

2. Lakeville South (6-2): lost to No. 4 Rosemount 20-14 at Rosemount. Joe Christensen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

3. Centennial (7-1): defeated Anoka 31-21 at Centennial. Centennial, ranked second in the Class 6A media poll compiled by Strib Varsity, led 14-0 after one quarter, but Anoka trailed only 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Anoka is 0-8, but its previous four losses were by a combined nine points. The Tornadoes have only one loss by more than 11 points (49-21 at Eden Prairie in the season opener).

4. Rosemount (7-1): defeated No. 2 Lakeville South 20-14 at Rosemount. Joe Christensen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

5. Minnetonka (6-2): lost to Maple Grove 30-14 at Maple Grove. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0): defeated Mahtomedi 35-7 at St. Thomas Academy. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity.

7. Eden Prairie (6-2): defeated Wayzata 35-14 at Eden Prairie. The Eagles, No. 6 in Class 6A, took a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter en route to their third consecutive victory. Wayzata finished the regular season 1-7.

8. Forest Lake (7-1): defeated Stillwater 27-7 at Stillwater. Kevin Ndirangu rushed for 73 yards and two TDs and Mack Jurkovich ran for 55 yards and a TD for the Rangers, No. 8 in Class 6A. Forest Lake led 21-0 at halftime. Ben Fredericks, who passed for 184 yards, threw a TD pass to Carter Zollar in the third quarter to get the Ponies (3-5) within 21-7. Zollar had seven catches for 121 yards.