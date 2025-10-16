Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 8

The ranked teams lost mostly to each other, but Edina (loser to Moorhead) and Cretin-Derham Hall (loser to Elk River) were spectacular exceptions.

Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney runs for a touchdown against Minnetonka during the third quarter Wednesday night in Maple Grove. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Kevin Bertels, Joel Rippel and Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared: Week 8

1. Maple Grove (8-0): defeated No. 5 Minnetonka 30-14 at Maple Grove. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

2. Lakeville South (6-2): lost to No. 4 Rosemount 20-14 at Rosemount. Joe Christensen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

3. Centennial (7-1): defeated Anoka 31-21 at Centennial. Centennial, ranked second in the Class 6A media poll compiled by Strib Varsity, led 14-0 after one quarter, but Anoka trailed only 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Anoka is 0-8, but its previous four losses were by a combined nine points. The Tornadoes have only one loss by more than 11 points (49-21 at Eden Prairie in the season opener).

4. Rosemount (7-1): defeated No. 2 Lakeville South 20-14 at Rosemount. Joe Christensen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

5. Minnetonka (6-2): lost to Maple Grove 30-14 at Maple Grove. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0): defeated Mahtomedi 35-7 at St. Thomas Academy. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity.

7. Eden Prairie (6-2): defeated Wayzata 35-14 at Eden Prairie. The Eagles, No. 6 in Class 6A, took a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter en route to their third consecutive victory. Wayzata finished the regular season 1-7.

8. Forest Lake (7-1): defeated Stillwater 27-7 at Stillwater. Kevin Ndirangu rushed for 73 yards and two TDs and Mack Jurkovich ran for 55 yards and a TD for the Rangers, No. 8 in Class 6A. Forest Lake led 21-0 at halftime. Ben Fredericks, who passed for 184 yards, threw a TD pass to Carter Zollar in the third quarter to get the Ponies (3-5) within 21-7. Zollar had seven catches for 121 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Byron (4A, 8-0): defeated Totino-Grace 21-14 at Byron. The host Bears, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, took a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter and held on to finish the regular season unbeaten. Jordan Heimer rushed for 101 yards, and Eli Rodemeyer passed for 102 yards and a TD. Mason Helland caught a 51-yard TD pass from Rodemeyer.

10. Chanhassen (5A, 7-1): defeated Rochester Mayo 41-17 at Mayo. Chanhassen is No. 4 in Class 5A. Mayo finished the regular season 4-4.

11. Spring Lake Park (5A, 8-0): defeated Brainerd 17-10 at Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park is No. 2 in Class 5A. Brainerd finished the regular season 3-5.

Related Coverage

12. Mahtomedi (5A, 7-1): lost to St. Thomas Academy 35-7 at St. Thomas Academy. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity.

13. Jackson County Central (2A, 8-0): defeated Windom 59-6 at Windom. Jackson County Central, ranked first in Class 2A, has won 20 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals. Windom is 3-5.

14. Minneota (1A, 8-0): defeated Dawson-Boyd 34-3 at Minneota. Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, has won 41 games in a row, Minnesota’s longest active streak. Dawson-Boyd (6-2), No. 9 in Class 1A, scored the first three points, but Kellen Bradley brought Minneota back with three touchdowns.

15. Alexandria (5A, 7-1): defeated Armstrong 42-12 at Armstrong. Alexandria is No. 5 in Class 5A. Armstrong is 4-3.

16. Marshall (4A, 8-0): defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 41-0 at Southwest Minnesota State. Marshall is No. 2 in Class 5A. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-3) received votes in the media poll but did not make the Class 4A top 10.

17. Annandale (3A, 8-0): defeated Jordan 38-7 at Jordan. Cam Ergen and Rylan Horsch had two touchdowns each for Annandale, No. 1 in Class 3A. Jordan is 5-3.

18. Pine Island (3A, 8-0): defeated Chatfield 30-0 at Pine Island. Nick Thein ran for three touchdowns for Pine Island, No. 6 in Class 3A. Chatfield (6-2) is No. 8 in Class 2A.

19. Champlin Park (7-1): defeated Osseo 28-20 at Champlin Park. Miles Felton ran for his third touchdown of the game with 6:40 left to give the Rebels the victory. Champlin Park is No. 7 in Class 6A. Osseo is 4-4.

20. Edina (4-4): lost to Moorhead 51-44 at Edina. Jett Feeney, back to health after a shoulder injury, threw four touchdown passes for the Spuds (4-4). David Mack caught three of them. Mason West threw three touchdown passes for the Hornets. Chase Bjorgaard rushed for 170 yards for Edina, which didn’t make the Class 6A top 10 in the media poll but received enough votes to rank 11th.

21. Monticello (5A, 7-1): defeated Bemidji 43-30 at Monticello. Cale Holthaus ran for three touchdowns for the Magic, No. 6 in Class 5A. Bemidji is 4-4.

22. Minneapolis North (3A, 8-0): defeated St. Paul Johnson 46-0 in the revived Twin Cities Championship game at St. Paul Johnson. North is ranked fifth in Class 3A. Johnson is 5-3.

23. Rocori (4A, 7-1): defeated Princeton 49-12 at Rocori. Max Fredin ran for three touchdowns for the Spartans, who are ranked sixth in Class 4A. Princeton is 2-5.

24. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 5-3): lost to Elk River 61-27 at Elk River. The Elks had 618 rushing yards, with Braedon Becker at 143, Levi Harris at 114, Dylan Ramert at 109. Harris, Ramert and Carsyn Kleffman all had two rushing touchdowns. Isaak Johnson threw three touchdown passes for CDH. Cretin-Derham Hall is No. 7 and Elk River (6-2) No. 9 in Class 5A.

25. Hill-Murray (4A, 7-1): defeated St. Agnes 35-0 at Hill-Murray. Hill-Murray is No. 7 in Class 5A.

Comment

About the Authors

Kevin Bertels

High school sports team leader

Kevin Bertels has led the Minnesota Star Tribune’s high school sports coverage since fall 2021. Before that, he spent 23 years as the newspaper’s night Sports section coordinator, placing him in charge of the Sports copy desk.

See More

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Football

Maple Grove finds itself, pulls away from Minnetonka

Football

Rosemount holds on to beat Lakeville South

Football

Comments