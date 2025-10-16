The high school football regular season just ended. Here’s what happens next.

It’s that time of the high school football season when Friday night football gets played on Tuesday night, when teams accustomed to playing once a week play three times in 10 days, when everybody is trying to get to U.S. Bank Stadium.

We know this raises questions, and we have answers. Here’s your playoff season tutorial:

Q: When does the regular season end?

A. Wednesday’s games, in Week 8, ended the regular season.

Q: When do the playoffs start?

A: The playoffs begin for classes 5A down to Nine-Player on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The playoffs begin for Class 6A teams Friday, Oct. 24.

Q: When will we see playoff brackets?

A. The 32-team Class 6A bracket will come out midmorning Thursday. Watch stribvarsity.com for that news. Most other brackets also will be revealed Thursday. The Minnesota State High School League will have the filled-out brackets on this page. The daily schedule will be on the Strib Varsity Football Hub.