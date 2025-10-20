Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide football rankings, postseason edition

The postseason begins Tuesday with section tournament quarterfinals (Class 6A playoffs don’t start until Friday).

Ten undefeated teams made the first postseason Top 25, but just one, Class 6A Maple Grove, occupies the top spot … as it has all season.

Minnesota Top 25: Postseason edition

1. Maple Grove (8-0)

Previous rank: 1. Last: def. Minnetonka 30-14

The Crimson got tough in the second half and shut down Minnetonka QB Caleb Francois.

2. Centennial (7-1)

Previous rank: 3. Last: def Anoka 31-21

A loss to Andover on a late touchdown in Week 4 kept the Cougars from an undefeated season.