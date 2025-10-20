Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide football rankings, postseason edition

Moorhead and Woodbury entered the rankings, and Rosemount kept rising in the top five.

Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney attempts a pass in the fourth quarter against Minnetonka on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The postseason begins Tuesday with section tournament quarterfinals (Class 6A playoffs don’t start until Friday).

Ten undefeated teams made the first postseason Top 25, but just one, Class 6A Maple Grove, occupies the top spot … as it has all season.

Minnesota Top 25: Postseason edition

1. Maple Grove (8-0)

Previous rank: 1. Last: def. Minnetonka 30-14

The Crimson got tough in the second half and shut down Minnetonka QB Caleb Francois.

2. Centennial (7-1)

Previous rank: 3. Last: def Anoka 31-21

A loss to Andover on a late touchdown in Week 4 kept the Cougars from an undefeated season.

3. Rosemount (7-1)

Previous rank: 4. Last: def. No. 2 Lakeville South 20-15

Mea culpa: I vastly underestimated the Irish to start the season and they have made me feel foolish ever since.

4. Lakeville South (6-2)

Previous rank: 2. Last: lost to No. 4 Rosemount 20-15

The Cougars don’t fall far; a close loss at Rosemount doesn’t diminish their body of work this season.

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 6. Last: def. Mahtomedi 35-7

The Cadets always seem to have an endless supply of playmaking athletes.

6. Minnetonka (6-2)

Previous rank: 5. Last: lost to No. 1 Maple Grove 30-14

Quarterback Caden Gutzmer is expected back for the playoffs. That’s a game-changer.

7. Eden Prairie (6-2)

Previous rank: 7. Last: def. Wayzata 35-14

This Eden Prairie team is looking an awful lot like the dominant Eagles teams of a decade ago.

8. Forest Lake (7-1)

Previous rank: 8. Last: def. Stillwater 27-7

The Rangers at a glance: Run hard, tackle harder.

9. Byron (4A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 9. Last: def. Totino-Grace 21-14

The Bears are battle-tested: five victories over ranked teams this season

10. Chanhassen (5A, 7-1)

Previous rank: 10. Last: def. Rochester Mayo 41-17

Tight end Kade Bush is a weapon: 44 receptions, five touchdowns and he carries the ball, too.

11. Spring Lake Park (5A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 12. Last: def. Brainerd 17-10

The Panthers aren’t flashy, but they hit, they know who they are and they know how to win.

12. Jackson County Central (2A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 14. Last: def. Winona 59-6

The Huskies have been at the top of their game all year. A season without a single stinker is rare indeed.

13. Alexandria (5A, 7-1)

Previous rank: 15. Last: def. Armstrong 42-12

The Cardinals can run a little, too. RB Brody Berg: 17 carries, 185 yards, three TDs vs. Armstrong.

14. Minneota (1A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 16. Last: def. Dawson-Boyd 34-3

Dawson-Boyd led 3-0 midway through the second quarter. That’s as close to a victory over Minneota any opponent has come this season.

15. Marshall (4A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 17. Last: def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 41-0

The Tigers can make a strong case for being No. 1 in Class 4A.

16. Annandale (3A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 18. Last: def. Jordan 38-7

If not for a late kickoff-return TD by Jordan, the Cardinals would have posted their third shutout of the season.

17. Champlin Park (7-1)

Previous rank: 20. Last: def. Osseo 28-21

The Rebels gave up a lead, then got it back when Myles Felton scored a TD with six minutes left.

18. Pine Island (3A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 19. Last: def. Chatfield 30-0

Move over, Carson Heimer and Malik Abdi. Make room for Nick Thein in a crowd of great Rochester-area running backs.

19. Monticello (5A, 6-1)

Previous rank: 23. Last: def. Bemidji 43-30

The Magic avoided a daggering loss, pulling off a fourth-quarter rally to beat Bemidji.

20. Minneapolis North (3A, 8-0)

Previous rank: 24. Last: def. St. Paul Johnson 46-0

The Polars restored a little Minneapolis pride, routing St. Paul Johnson in the Twin Cities Championship.

21. Elk River (5A, 6-2)

Previous rank: unranked. Last: def. Cretin-Derham Hall 61-27

The Elks regained their balance suddenly and dramatically.

22. Mahtomedi (5A, 7-1)

Previous rank: 13. Last: lost to No. 6 St. Thomas Academy 35-7

After a 7-0 start, the Zephyrs take a tough end-of-the-season loss into the postseason.

23. Moorhead (4-4)

Previous rank: NR. Last: def. Edina 51-44

Welcome back, Jett Feeney. The junior QB returned to action by passing for 373 yards and four TDs.

24. Woodbury (6-2)

Previous ranking: NR. Last: def. East Ridge 23-15

The Royals have quietly won four in a row. Time to toot their horn a little.

25. Hill-Murray (4A, 7-1)

Previous rank: 25. Last: def. Simley 28-0

The Pioneers defense has given up just seven points in the month of October.

