Girls soccer players to watch at Minnesota’s state tournaments

From smallest class to largest, familiar participants to newcomers, all share the goal of reaching U.S. Bank Stadium for next week’s semifinals and finals.

Lauren Craig of Wayzata sends a signal during the section final Oct. 14. Wayzata defeated Rogers, and now Craig is among the players to watch in the state tournament. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This week, across the state, three classes of girls soccer state tournaments kick off with their quarterfinals.

State tournament brackets

From fleet-footed forwards helping their Class 1A teams make tournament debuts to talented Class 3A playmakers, meet seven student-athletes to watch for as 24 girls soccer teams aim to clinch a spot in next week’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Ainsley Blair

Watertown-Mayer girls

The sophomore attacker has scored a team-high 26 goals and added 14 assists. The Royals are making their first appearance in the Class 1A state tournament after a 1-0 section win over Southwest Christian.

Lauren Craig

Wayzata girls

The Trojans junior can do it all: score 25 goals, assist 21 others. She’s been the driving offensive force for the undefeated reigning Class 3A state champions, who beat Rogers 7-1 in their section final matchup.

Maggie Crosby

La Crescent-Hokah

Crosby’s 19 goals and 17 assists are both team highs for the Class 1A Lancers. She scored once in a 2-0 win over Rochester Lourdes to send La Crescent-Hokah back to state for the first time since 2013.

Kylie DeBay

Grand Rapids girls

The senior forward’s overtime goal broke a scoreless stalemate against Hermantown in the Class 2A, Section 7 final. Her late-game heroics helped Grand Rapids to its first state tournament.

Britta Koski

Esko girls

The senior midfielder is Esko’s calm, collected penalty taker. In a 1-0 win over Proctor, Koski’s conversion from the spot gave the Class 1A squad its repeat title in Section 7. Koski’s up to nine goals and seven assists this year.

Claire Meyer

Holy Angels girls

Meyer is one of the state’s best outside backs, part of a solid Holy Angels back line. But the added strength Meyer brings is her passing, feeding a team-high 17 assists to fuel the Class 2A Stars’ offense. She supplied three in the Stars’ 5-1 section championship win against Hastings.

Ellie Ohlmann

Prior Lake girls

Ohlmann, committed to Drake, has recorded 15 goals and 12 assists this fall — both team highs for a Lakers squad ending a two-decade state tournament drought. Prior Lake was last at the big dance in 2002.

Comments