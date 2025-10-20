This week, across the state, three classes of girls soccer state tournaments kick off with their quarterfinals.

From fleet-footed forwards helping their Class 1A teams make tournament debuts to talented Class 3A playmakers, meet seven student-athletes to watch for as 24 girls soccer teams aim to clinch a spot in next week’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Ainsley Blair

Watertown-Mayer girls

The sophomore attacker has scored a team-high 26 goals and added 14 assists. The Royals are making their first appearance in the Class 1A state tournament after a 1-0 section win over Southwest Christian.

Lauren Craig

Wayzata girls

The Trojans junior can do it all: score 25 goals, assist 21 others. She’s been the driving offensive force for the undefeated reigning Class 3A state champions, who beat Rogers 7-1 in their section final matchup.

Maggie Crosby

La Crescent-Hokah