In all three of this year’s girls soccer state tournaments, the defending champions are the top seeds, with a crew of dangerous contenders looking to prevent the repeat — or, in this case, repeats.

Let’s meet who is on the throne as quarterfinals kick off this week, and who will be trying to take their place when semifinals and finals play out at U.S. Bank Stadium next week.

Girls 1A

The defending Class 1A champion is Providence Academy, led by senior forward Maddyn Greenway, who broke the MSHSL’s scoring record this postseason when she netted her 204th career goal.

No. 4 Esko and unseeded St. Paul Academy both managed to hold the Lions scoreless this year, however, and will look to unseat the top seed again when it counts most.

No. 2 Watertown-Mayer was Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked team for most of the fall and had to dispatch a quality Southwest Christian squad in its section championship to book the program’s first trip to state.

Championship prediction: Providence Academy rights its regular-season wrongs to meet Watertown-Mayer in the title game. The Lions’ state experience gives them a 2-0 win and a repeat.

