Watertown-Mayer reaches Class 1A state semifinals with 1-0 win over La Crescent-Hokah

Before their state quarterfinal game against La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday, the Watertown-Mayer Royals shucked off long puffer coats and pulled their sleeves down over gloved hands. Their warm welcome to their first-ever state tournament was the coldest night of the fall thus far.

The Royals, the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A bracket, won’t have to worry about the weather next Wednesday. With a 1-0 win over the Lancers at Farmington High School, Watertown-Mayer earned another first: a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium for the program’s first state semifinal game.

The Royals will play the winner of No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral and random draw St. Paul Academy, which takes place Thursday at Spring Lake Park High School.

“It’s unimaginable. I’m so excited for our next game, and just to be at state, like our team is so hype and excited about everything,” senior forward Kaylee Eggiman said. “We know the Bank will be warm.”

Eggiman didn’t think her early goal, scored three minutes into the game, would stand as the game-winner. Junior forward Elly Allen dashed up the right wing and snuck a pass through the 18-yard box to Eggiman, who shot low for her ninth goal of the season.

The Royals (19-1-0) held on for their 15th shutout of the fall. Head coach Dan Menk said the wind — so strong that the corner flags kept toppling over and had to be replaced with cones — “changed everything for both teams on both sides of the ball,” making it difficult to take control of the game.

Watertown-Mayer senior goalkeeper Lauren Grimm snuffed out the Lancers’ best chance by taking the ball off the foot of freshman forward Anna Wood during a first-half breakaway.

“Between our keeper and our defenders being able to play smart and just keep that ball in front of them, it was a huge challenge tonight, because again, not only the team we were playing but the elements,” Menk said.