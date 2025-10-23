There’s a chance Holy Angels’ senior class will never know the feeling of not playing in a state championship game. With a 4-0 win over St. Francis in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Wednesday, the No. 3-seeded Stars are one step closer to playing in their fourth title game in a row.

Their eight consecutive trips to state make up the longest active streak in girls soccer, with a 2022 state title to show for it.

The Stars’ No. 3 seed is the lowest they’ve had entering the tournament since senior midfielder Ellen Neuharth, Class 2A Ms. Soccer committed to the Gophers, joined the squad.

That’s more than OK, she indicated. The Stars were the top seed the past two years, finishing as runner-up.

“[When] we are the No. 1 seed, you feel the pressure, like we have to win,“ Neuharth said. ”We have really good players, but at the end of the day … if we are the third seed, then you have no pressure. Just go out there and play."

The Stars (14-3-3) will face a talented team in No. 2 Blake in next Wednesday’s semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The teams drew 1-1 in September.

Against St. Francis (14-3-3), junior forward Emma Danberry — a tough and technical forward who has “got a little bit of hockey in her,” said head coach Dave Marshak — opened and closed the Stars’ scoring.

In the 17th minute, she beat three Saints defenders before ripping a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, deflected in for her 15th goal of the season. She bagged her second goal in the final minute of the match.