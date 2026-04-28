Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven athletes who stood out

Addison Neiss

Eden Prairie • softball

The junior pitcher has been in fine form for much of the season. With a fastball that can reach 65 mph, Neiss is elevating her game, evidenced by her performance against Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka, Buffalo and Hopkins.

For the games played April 20-24, Addison allowed one run in 21 innings and struck out 37 batters.

Against Buffalo on April 22, she threw a perfect game — no hits or base runners allowed — and struck out 17 of the 21 batters faced.

Neiss followed that performance with another shutout against Hopkins, striking out 14 while giving up one hit. It was the first time since 2007 that an Eden Prairie pitcher threw back-to-back shutouts.

Emma Fitzmorris

Hill-Murray • girls golf

Fitzmorris, a senior, has been the driving force behind the Pioneers’ varsity girls golf lineup this spring, averaging a 35.5 across her nine-hole matches and a 72 across two 18-hole events.

Fitzmorris, who will continue her golf career at North Dakota State next fall, recently shot a 75 to place second at the Mahtomedi Invitational at White Bear Yacht Club and scored a one-under-par 69 at Goodrich Golf Club to win the first girls Metro East Conference tournament of 2026. She capped the week with a one-under 34 in a team victory over Simley at Keller G.C.