Four consecutive state championships had only been done once before in Minnesota girls basketball history, but never in two of the biggest classes.

On Saturday, March 14, Benilde-St. Margaret’s set the standard for team success in a state where the individual talent has never been greater.

The second-seeded Red Knights faced a Stewartville squad in the Class 3A championship with a 28-game winning streak and the top seed, but it wasn’t long before they proved to be the better team in a 75-63 victory at Williams Arena.

“It’s incredible to win four,” Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Tim Ellefson said. “I go back to the first year and the seniors we had. We talked about this is a start of something special. You look at our future success whatever that looks like, you’ll be a big part of it.”

BSM faithful and some former players at the St. Louis Park Catholic school showered the team with heavy applause during the trophy ceremony that was similar to what some fans and members of the community had experienced in years past.

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Current Michigan standout Olivia Olson was part of the first two state titles. So was Zahara Bishop, now at Seton Hall. Kendall McGee, a BSM star last year now at Creighton, was in the crowd Saturday at Williams Arena.

“Every single one of them that were in the crowd or watching [on television] were part of this four-peat,” said Sydney Friedly, who had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in the championship game.

This time, juniors Friedly and Pressley Watkins and sophomore Zaida Jenkins, who joined their coach in the postgame news conference, talked about how special it was to win four titles in a row, a feat that had only been done by Providence Academy in Class 2A last season.