Reusse: Downsizing Wabasso finds Nine-Player football to its liking so far

NEW ULM, MINN. – This location of this great burg of German heritage has a tendency to be described as southwestern Minnesota. I don’t buy that, since research shows that television first arrived here in 1948, and the signal came from KSTP-TV, Ch. 5, in St. Paul.

If you were in a town close enough to the Twin Cities to get a first glimpse of television from there, sorry, you’re not true “southwestern Minnesota.” You’re merely the undefinable southern edge of west-central Minnesota.

Because, if you’re true southwestern Minnesota, you didn’t get television until 1953 at the earliest, and with an antenna high enough to bring down small airplanes being required to capture the signal from KELO-TV (Ch. 11) in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Landers on this side of the border will always be the true southwest Minnesotans.

Now that we have straightened out that issue, let’s get to the details of Friday night’s high school football contest on what turned into a gorgeous evening at Johnson Field.

Teams representing the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and the Wabasso Rabbits have been making the 43-mile commute to compete against one another in nearly all sports forever.

This included football until 2023, when Cathedral bowed to the fact that traditional opponents with similar enrollments had moved to nine-player football and joined them.

By enrollment, the Rabbits also could have been playing the nine-man game for a couple of decades, but there are few small towns with a generational collection of families more proud and supportive of their school and the ability to compete than Wabasso.