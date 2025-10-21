Skip to main content
Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 10

Edina’s Mason West, Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois and Moorhead’s Jett Feeney are among Randy Shaver’s expected guests on Friday’s “Strib Varsity Live.”

"Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver" returns Friday to go over the start of the football postseason. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota high school football postseason has begun, and Friday’s episode of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” has you covered with news, scores, highlights and exclusive interviews from Friday’s Class 6A first-round games.

There is more to come Saturday, too, as we’re going back to back with another “SVL” show to capture the section semifinals that day and night.

Watch Episode 10 of “Strib Varsity Live” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Farmington vs. Edina
  • Moorhead vs. Blaine
  • Rogers vs. Mounds View
  • Andover vs. East Ridge
  • Lakeville North vs. Eden Prairie
  • Anoka vs. Minnetonka
  • Eastview vs. Maple Grove

Also on the docket are exclusive interviews with several expected guests: Edina quarterback Mason West, Minnetonka running back Caleb Francois, Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney, Maple Grove defensive back Brayden Dozier, Eden Prairie offensive lineman Ethan Sather and defensive lineman Zane Frost, Minneapolis North coach Charles Adams and Spring Lake Park coach John Stewart.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

